 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Raise a glass to a beloved show with these White Lotus-inspired cocktails

Two drinks which capture the dark elegance of the show

By
Patrick Schwarzenegger The White Lotus Punch
Ketel One Vodka & Tanqueray Gin

If you love all things The White Lotus and you’re planning on having a season three watch party or already looking forward to season four, then you’ll want to check out these drinks.

Taking inspiration from the lavish Thailand setting of season three and classic, sophisticated flavors, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has teamed up with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin to create a pair of cocktails that capture the dark elegance of the show.

The White Lotus 60" Pre Premiere

Schwarzenegger stars in a bar-based video as part of the campaign, which introduces a tropical flavored punch using lime, mango, and pineapple as well as gin and vodka. And then there’s a take on the beloved martini, the Vesper, which includes both gin and vodka plus bitter aperitif for a moodier take on the classic martini flavor. The cocktails are also available to purchase as kits if you’re looking to stock up your home bar.

Recommended Videos

The White Lotus Punch

Ketel One Vodka & Tanqueray Gin

Ingredients:

  • ¾ oz. Ketel One Vodka
  • ½ oz. Tanqueray London Dry Gin
  • 1 oz. lime juice
  • ¾ oz. mango syrup
  • 2 oz. pineapple juice

Glassware: Highball Glass

Method:

Related

Combine all ingredients into a highball glass filled with crushed ice and stir. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and serve

The White Lotus Vesper Martini

Ketel One Vodka & Tanqueray Gin

Ingredients:

  • ¾ oz. Ketel One Vodka
  • ½ oz. Tanqueray London Dry Gin
  • ¼ oz. French white wine aperitif
  • 1 bar spoon or teaspoon lychee liqueur
  • 1 bar spoon or teaspoon butterfly pea tea

Glassware: Martini Glass

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lychee

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Taste the flavors of love with tequila Valentine’s Day cocktails
With flavors of strawberry, coffee, and stunning rose petal ice
Casamigas Espresso Martini

Chalk up another one for the tequila celebration this Valentine's Day: the brand Casamigos has its own selection of romantic recipes to share, including a delicious and refreshing strawberry basil margarita, a twist on the ever popular espresso martini, and a drink featuring stunning rose petal ice blocks which add a gorgeous elevated note to any cocktail.
Spicy Strawberry Basil Margarita

Ingredients

Read more
Think pink for romance with this rum and rose petal cocktail
A recipe out of Louisiana for the love season
Valentine gift rose wrapped on sheet rose petals

If you're looking for something a bit different to ring in Valentine's Day, this rum and rose drink may be it. The recipe is created by Ari Ballard,  the Events Coordinator at Turning Tables, a New Orleans-based bar training program for Black and Brown hospitality professionals. It makes use of rum from Oxbow Rum Distillery, made using sugarcane grown in Pointe Coupée, Louisiana, on the banks of the Mississippi River.

As well as the rum, the Cupid Spritz incorporates the always popular additions of lemon juice for sharpness and soda water for fizz, but it's the rose petals and rose syrup that really mark this drink out as a Valentine's Day special. Rose can be a tricky ingredient to work with because of its strong floral flavor, so it is used here in just a small splash of rose syrup to give a hint of lush floral flavors without being overpowering.

Read more
Get in the romantic spirit with cocktails featuring high-end tequila
Colorful and delicious drinks for your Valentine's celebration
Prickled Pink

This Valentine's Day, the spirit of choice for cocktail fans seems to be tequila. With its increasing emphasis on high quality ingredients and traditional methods, tequila has come out of the shadows to be one of the most popular spirits for mixing in recent years, offering plenty of opportunities for experimentation with cocktails.

The brand Milagro has suggestions for romantic tequila cocktails, featuring classic romantic ingredients from Champagne to hot chocolate.
Sparkling Cristalino

Read more