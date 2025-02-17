Raise a glass to a beloved show with these White Lotus-inspired cocktails

If you love all things The White Lotus and you’re planning on having a season three watch party or already looking forward to season four, then you’ll want to check out these drinks.
Taking inspiration from the lavish Thailand setting of season three and classic, sophisticated flavors, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has teamed up with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin to create a pair of cocktails that capture the dark elegance of the show.
Schwarzenegger stars in a bar-based video as part of the campaign, which introduces a tropical flavored punch using lime, mango, and pineapple as well as gin and vodka. And then there’s a take on the beloved martini, the Vesper, which includes both gin and vodka plus bitter aperitif for a moodier take on the classic martini flavor. The cocktails are also available to purchase as kits if you’re looking to stock up your home bar.
The White Lotus Punch
Ingredients:
- ¾ oz. Ketel One Vodka
- ½ oz. Tanqueray London Dry Gin
- 1 oz. lime juice
- ¾ oz. mango syrup
- 2 oz. pineapple juice
Glassware: Highball Glass
Method:
Combine all ingredients into a highball glass filled with crushed ice and stir. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and serve
The White Lotus Vesper Martini
Ingredients:
- ¾ oz. Ketel One Vodka
- ½ oz. Tanqueray London Dry Gin
- ¼ oz. French white wine aperitif
- 1 bar spoon or teaspoon lychee liqueur
- 1 bar spoon or teaspoon butterfly pea tea
Glassware: Martini Glass
Method:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lychee