 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What’s a store-pick bourbon? A term you should get to know

We're getting to the bottom of what a store-pick bourbon means

By
Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

When it comes to bourbon whiskey, there are a lot of different terms you need to know to be fluent in the language of this corn-based spirit. Some of the more confusing terms include “cask strength,” “proof,” “bottle-in-bond,” and “straight.” These phrases need a little bit of explaining. But one that seems fairly straightforward is “store-pick.” But is it?

What is a store-pick bourbon?

Whiskey barrels
Katherine Conrad / Unsplash

In the simplest terms, a store-pick bourbon is exactly as it seems. It’s the term used to describe a bourbon expression selected by a liquor store, bar, restaurant, and other liquor-related venues directly from a distillery. The buyer picks out a barrel and then the distillery bottles and labels it specifically for the liquor store or whoever purchases it. It’s then sold there as a limited-edition expression. It’s not a “store brand,” as it isn’t produced for the store. Instead, it’s selected by the store or venue from a distillery.

Recommended Videos

It’s often referred to as a “private barrel” because this expression hasn’t been released by the distillery to the masses — the only way you can get it is by buying it from whoever purchased it from the distillery. It’s a popular choice among bourbon aficionados, as many drinkers are constantly looking for something new, exciting, and limited that other drinkers won’t be able to get their hands on.

How are store-pick bourbons selected?

Whiskey with a dark background
Kelly Visel / Unsplash

There’s no clear-cut answer about how store-pick bourbons are selected. This is because every distillery has a different selection process. Some brands simply give a store or venue the details of a barrel and sell it to them sight unseen. Others invite the buyer to actually visit the distillery and sample a handful of selected barrels to pick the one they want. Still, other distilleries mail samples out, and the buyer picks their favorite and then they purchase the barrel they pick.

After the barrel is picked

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park / Unsplash

Once the order is placed and the barrel is ready, the distillery will bottle the whiskey and make labels specifying that it’s a private barrel with all the important information. The bottles are then shipped to the buyer. Often, the now-empty barrel is included as well.

Bottom line

Whiskey barrels
Josh Collesano / Unsplash

Store-pick bourbon is extremely popular. Drinkers love to get their hands on limited-edition bottles for collecting. Others enjoy cracking open limited-edition expressions and enjoying them with friends and family. It should be noted that, while private barrel bourbons are popular and sometimes unique, they aren’t always that much better than the expressions bottled by the brand itself.

If you find a store-pick bourbon from Maker’s Mark, Four Roses, or some other well-known brand, it’s simply a barrel selected by the store. It has a unique and sometimes interesting label, can’t be purchased anywhere else, and might have a slightly different flavor profile than the brand’s classic expressions (and one that you might not necessarily prefer). But it likely won’t blow you away with its differences. It’s also a little more expensive. It’s up to you to decide if a store-pick bourbon is worth an extra price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
What does bottled in bond actually mean?
What is bottled-in-bond?
Heaven Hill bottled in bond

When it comes to bourbon, there are a handful of rules and regulations. To be considered a bourbon whiskey, it must have a mash bill of at least 51% corn (although the percentage is usually higher) with the rest of the ingredients, including any combination of wheat, rye, or barley. It also must be made in the U.S. (although not just in Kentucky as a bourbon purist might try to tell you).

Bourbon must also be distilled to a proof no higher than 160 proof. When entering the barrel, it can be no higher than 125-proof. It must be matured in new, charred American oak barrels. It also must be bottled at no less than 80-proof. For regular bourbon whiskey, there’s no aging period required. But, if you want to refer to it as a “straight” bourbon, it must be matured for at least two full years. And while these rules seem fairly complicated, they get even more strict when you get into bottled-in-bond whiskey.
What is bottled-in-bond whiskey?

Read more
4 simple tequila drinks anyone can (and should) make
Easy tequila drinks to add to your home bar list
Paloma

Tequila is a very versatile spirit. Whether it’s blanco (also known as silver or plata), cristalino, joven, reposado, añejo, or extra añejo, this Blue Weber agave-based spirit is suited for slow sipping neat or on the rocks. It’s also a great base for some of the most beloved cocktails ever made.

While there are differing aromas and flavors based on the various ages and techniques, tequila is well known for its mix of roasted agave, vanilla, tropical fruit, caramel, and light spice notes. These flavors work well in cocktails featuring fresh citrus, herbs, and other ingredients.

Read more
The best bourbons to drink around a summer campfire
Bourbon and campfires are made for each other
Whiskey fire

In the pantheon of summer activities that we think about and pine for in the dark depths of winter, few beat the appeal of the campfire. Regardless of whether it's during a camping trip with friends and family or in our backyard, we love a good, warming campfire. It’s the perfect way to wind down the day with fiery heat warming your body from the evening’s chill and a gooey, melty, sweet s’more in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other.

And if we’re drinking whiskey around the campfire, you better believe it’s sweet, mellow, easy-drinking bourbon. The corn-based whiskey is well-suited to be sipped neat or on the rocks while you sit around a roaring summer fire in comfortable Adirondack chairs.
The best bourbons to drink around a summer campfire

Read more