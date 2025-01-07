 Skip to main content
Wacaco’s first compact, electric portable espresso maker is almost here

Stay tuned for the release of the Pixapresso

Do you love to make espresso on the go? No matter where life takes you, true espresso lovers know the value of traveling with a portable espresso maker. Fans of Wacaco’s premium espresso tech are patiently awaiting the final release date of the upcoming Pixapresso, the brand’s first compact, electric portable espresso maker. With its sleek, intuitive display, the Pixapresso allows you to effortlessly control key brewing settings like hot water temperature and pre-infusion, putting the power of barista-level customization right at your fingertips. The Pixapresso joins Wacaco’s other top-rated products, such as the Nanospresso and Picospresso portable espresso makers.

Whether you’re brewing with fresh ground coffee using the adjustable basket or enjoying the convenience of coffee capsules (compatible with original Nespresso pods), the Pixapresso tailors every cup to your preferences. Perfect for home, office, or outdoor adventures, it delivers an exceptional experience anytime, anywhere- catering to casual drinkers and discerning coffee connoisseurs alike. The multi-use compatibility for ground coffee or Nespresso pods offers an easy-to-brew espresso regardless of your brewing preference.

The product is currently in the final production stage, and an exact release date will be announced soon. Espresso lovers eager to see how the product looks can also catch live demonstrations at the Consumer Technology Association (CES) trade show from Jan 7 to Jan 10th, 2025. Here, trade show guests can explore the modern, eye-catching design of the Pixapresso and see how it works in real-time. Once the product’s release date is announced, interested consumers can pre-order their Pixapresso directly from Wacaco’s online store.

