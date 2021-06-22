The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Today, you have a unique opportunity to update your kitchen and revolutionize how you prepare food, with Prime Day deals and Prime Day Kitchen Appliance deals. Get the most out of your kitchen with the Vospeed 3-in-1 Stand Mixer, currently $68 off in this Prime Day deal. This excellent mixer is down to $111, a steep drop from its regular price of $180. From grinding meat to mixing batter to making juice, there’s little this 3-in-1 wonder can’t do, and it can be yours with this deal.

A kitchen mixer can really upend how you bake, cook, and prep foods (not to mention save you time, energy, and a great deal of elbow grease), but with the Vospeed 3-in-1 Stand Mixer, we’re talking about a whole new level of convenience and versatility. If you’re looking to get the very most of a single appliance, this could be the mixer for you.

This multi-functional food processor can be used first and foremost as a mixer, combining the best ingredients easily with its stir and knead modules to produce the best cakes, bread, pasta, cookies, cupcakes, pancakes, and more. At the same time, its meat grinder adds a whole world of cooking to this device, giving you the key to making the best sausages, meat pies, chile, lasagna, burgers, and way more. At the same time, you can treat yourself to fruit and vegetable juices with the juice squeezer and blender, which sits atop the machine. This device can take care of everything you’d want for your breakfast, lunch, and dinner — from smoothies and pancakes to fresh bread to meatballs and sauce — with just the touch of a button.

The Vospeed 3-in-1 Stand Mixer has an 850W high-performance pure copper motor, which powers a planetary stirring system with six optimized speeds and pulse function, setting you up to tackle any recipe under the sun. It has a built-in chip that gauges temperature and will shut the machine down if it’s overheating. At the same time, it acts fast, gearing up to its fastest speed in only one second. Its dough bowl is built tough with stainless steel, and its capacity allows up to 9 pounds of mashed potatoes or 11 dozen cookies. The glass jar is plenty big too — 1.5 liters — more than large enough for all your smoothies and juices (and it’s dishwasher safe) There’s a tilting feature to give you easy access, three different mixing attachments, four strong suction cups to keep the mixer steady on your counter, and a 6-speed control knob. It’s got everything right at your fingertips.

Why mess with three or four different appliances when you can have everything you need in the Vospeed 3-in-1 Stand Mixer. Right now, it’s only $111 at Amazon, a huge discount from its original price of $180. You can have all the power and versatility of a mixer, grinder and juicer, for $68 off. What are you waiting for? Update your kitchen today.

More Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Looking to add some upgrades to your kitchen this Prime Day? We’ve rounded up some of the best appliances below.

