Amazon is Practically Giving Away This Vitamix Blender for Prime Day

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Prime Day deals offer you ways to upgrade every facet of your life, including your kitchen skills, with these Prime Day kitchen appliance deals, but it’s hard to find a single appliance that can do more for you, your health, and your cooking than the Vitamix. Right now, this Vitamix 5200 blender — which can do so much more — is $101 off. It’s down to $449, an impressive Prime Day discount from its regular price of $550. Shake up your kitchen, and your lifestyle, with the Vitamix 5200 today!

No one is going to make the case that $449 isn’t a lot for a blender, but the Vitamix 5200 isn’t your everyday blender. This impressive and great looking machine is less of a blender than a lifestyle choice. The number of foods and dishes that this blender can add to your repertoire is nearly endless, and healthy options absolutely abound. At the same time, there is no more versatile blender on the market; there’s very little this blender cannot accomplish.

First of all, the Vitamix 5200 container is huge, and can handle up to 64 ounces of just about any solid or liquid. Its powerful motor and sharp, sturdy blades can take care of every texture, every density. They can smash up even the tiniest of seeds, as well as manage larger pieces of fruit, all sorts of liquids, ice, and even harder items. It can pulverize, crush, smoothen, whip, or just blend. Using the variable speed control, you can customize this blender to mix or make whatever you want. Did you know you can make soup in a blender? With the Vitamix 5200, you can. The Vitamix 5200 is so powerful and it spins its blades so fast that cold ingredients will be melded together into a steaming hot, delicious soup in a little over 5 minutes. This blender has the power and speed to literally vaporize liquids. Why spend hours over the stove when you can just hit a switch?

Best of all: Not only is the Vitamix fast, powerful and versatile. It’s self-cleaning, too. When you’re done with the blender, dribble in some dish soap and warm water, and blend away. The Vitamix 5200 will clean itself in under a minute. Or pop it in the dishwasher; its solid plastic build can stand up to anything.

Don’t mess around with lesser blenders; the Vitamix 5200 is the only blender you’ll ever need to own. Right now, just for Prime Day, you can score the Vitamix 5200 for a manageable $449. That’s a huge drop — $101 off — from its regular price of $550. If you want the best blender on the market, for less, don’t let this deal pass you by.

More Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Blenders can only do so much. Explore our round up of Prime Day kitchen appliance deals to find the right tools for your kitchen, below.

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

$231 $450
Innovative dual cook and speed convection with 15 cooking functions and spacious 0.95 cubic-foot oven. LED buttons, digital controls, and internal light. Oven fits a 13" pizza or 9" x 13" baking pan.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Deluxe 6.5-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
The Ninja Foodi Deluxe is a must for anyone looking to take their cooking to the next level. Just chuck your ingredients in the pot and set it to pressure cook, air crisp, bake, boil, or stream.
Buy at Amazon

2 Slice Retro Small Toaster

$37 $50
The retro and compact stainless steel 2 slice toaster offers an easy one touch LED display button, removable crumb tray, and cord storage. 6 browning settings includes a bagel and defrost option.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$64 $70
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Amazon

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Nano Precision Cooker with Bluetooth

$99 $130
Cook food perfectly every time by circulating water at the exact temperature. Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to manage cook time and temperature. Great for chicken, fish, beef, pork, and eggs.
Buy at Amazon

Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker Machine

$125 $150
Make 26 lbs of ice cubes per day, includes ice scoop and basket. Equipped with a high efficient compressor and recirculating water tank to eliminate water waste. Perfect for home or office.
Buy at Amazon

