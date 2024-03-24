Low-alcohol vegetable cocktails for the win

Savory drinks are a thing in 2024. So are lower alcohol drinks (and a good mocktail recipe), especially if you plan to imbibe during the day. Turns out, you can have the best of both worlds with a good veggie-infused cocktail.

Let’s make brunch a little healthier this year with some thoughtful drinks. After all, you don’t want to throw away your Sunday because you had too many Bloody Marys. Go low and slow—and even a bit healthy—with some savory drinks that include a few extra vitamins in the form of vegetables.

Recommended Videos

These drinks are spring-ready, full of bright colors and a sense of renewal. They look great and taste just as good. Plus, they’re easy enough to make at home while still impressing your guests. No, we’re not quite in smoothie territory in terms of health benefits but you could do a lot worse during brunch or happy hour, that’s for sure.

Read on for a trio of great low-ABV and veggie-infused cocktails from establishments in NYC. Session-able and on-trend, these cocktails are full of intrigue.

Heirloom Carrot

This recipe, courtesy of Altair, is an orange gem. The drink, created by head bartender Miguel Munoz, combines vodka, carrot, ginger, cardamom, and lime.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Grey Goose Vodka

1 1/4 ounces carrot juice

3/4 ounce lime

3.4 ounce cardamom ginger syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a crushed ice-filled cocktail glass and garnish with carrot greens.

Tomatillo Margarita

Made in Bar Calico, this savory Margarita is a hit on many levels. Head bartender Alex Dominguez indicates that this one is an homage to Georgia O’Keeffe and her southwestern home.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Herradura Silver Tequila

1/2 ounces tomatillo salsa*

3/4 ounce Ancho Verde

3/4 ounce lime

1/4 ounce agave

Salt, Tajin rim

*Tomatillo Salsa: Roast 12 peeled tomatillos, 4 serrano peppers, and 4 cloves of garlic at 400 degrees F for 14 minutes. Put in blender with 1/2 cucumber and 1 cilantro bunch. Blend and let cool.

Method:

Combine all ingredients in tin and shake. Strain into an ice-filled and salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with citrus if desired.

Butternut Squash Sangaree

Created in Lindens, this cocktail brings butternut squash to radiant life. Gary Wallach concocted it using rum, squash marmalade, red wine, and lemon.

Ingredients:

2 heaping bar spoons Butternut Squash Marmalade

1/2 ounce red wine syrup

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1 1/2 ounces Santa Teresa Rum

1/2 ounce club soda

Method:

Combine all ingredients except club soda in Collins glass with ice and stir. Top with club soda, creating the frothy head.

Thirsty for more? Try a great rhubarb cocktail this spring, or go with an easy-to-make cocktail if you don’t have much time (or interest). Want to stay ahead of the pack? Read about the major cocktail trends of 2024. Cheers!

Editors' Recommendations