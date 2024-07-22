 Skip to main content
Two buttery-smooth cocktail recipes from Mezcal Union

Try the simple mezcal sour or the ambitious sous vide mezcal negroni

Mezcal Unión El Viejo

It’s not only food which is improved by copious quantities of butter (just ask the French), it can a great addition to cocktails too. Using a process called fat washing, you can add richness and flavor to your spirits. And don’t worry, you strain out the butter before drinking so your cocktail won’t have a greasy texture.

The brand Mezcal Union has taken that idea as inspiration for its buttery tasting (but not actually buttered) Mezcal Union Viejo, which has notes of butter, toasted nuts, and smoke. The brand is sharing two cocktail recipes to riff off this idea — one which showcases the color and texture of butter, and a second which actually uses butter.

The first recipe is an easy to make mezcal sour, which is always a great way to experience a new spirit. Just remember to do a dry shake first — meaning that you shake all the ingredients without ice first to help the egg whites fluff up before shaking again with ice to dilute and chill the drink.

The second is a more ambitious sous vide recipe which uses fat washing to add flavors of celeriac and mamey seed to create a luscious, rich spin on a negroni.

Butter Yellow Mezcal Sour

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Viejo
  • 0.75 oz Lime juice
  • 0.75 oz Simple syrup
  • 0.1 oz Egg white

Method:

Add ingredients into a shaker and vigorously dry-shake.
Add ice, and shake again until well-chilled.
Strain into a chilled glass and decorate with 3 drops of Angostura bitters.

La Paz Negroni

Ingredients:

  • 1.5L Unión Viejo
  • 1.5L Campari
  • 1.5L Cochi Torino
  • 500g Celeriac
  • 1kg Butter
  • 500g Mamey

Method:

Remove the seeds from the mameys. They will give you the pixtles needed for the infusion.
Cut the celeriac into small cubes.
In a sous vide bag, combine all the ingredients.
Cook it at 40°C for 1 hour.
Put it in the freezer for 48 hours.
Strain.
Put it in the fridge.
Stir before serving.

