The most valuable beer brand of this year comes from Mexico

Mexico's Corona is heading the charts once again

By
Beer bottles
Christin Hume/Unsplash

Beer might be variously claimed by Belgium, Britain, the U.S., and plenty more countries, but the home of the world’s most valuable beer brand of this year is in fact Mexico. According to a new report, Mexico’s universally beloved Corona Extra brand is the top of the beer earning charts for 2024, and is also the fastest growing beer brand globally.

The report from Brand Finance (via Vinepair) says that Corona has reclaimed its spot at the top, dethroning Heineken which booted it out last year. And it’s not the only popular Mexican beer: four other Mexican brands (Modelo Especial, Tecate, Victoria, and Dos Equis XX) also made it into the top 50 beer brands.

“Corona has once again reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable beer brand, a position it previously held for four consecutive years between 2019-2022,” said Henry Farr, Associate Director at Brand Finance. “This reaffirms the brand’s leadership and mirrors evolving consumer preferences for premium and quality offerings. It also offers insights into the broader landscape of the beer industry, where brands committed to quality and innovation are redefining market standards.”

Other countries which made a strong showing include the U.S. (with Budweiser and Bud Light being the U.S.’s strongest players) and China (where Snow and Tsingtao put in a health showing). But beer drinkers with an international palate may also be interested to see representations from regions like Japan (with its Asahi and Kirin), Ireland (with, naturally, Guinness) and Brazil (with Brahma and Skol both being popular).

Top 10 most valuable beer brands for 2024

  1. Corona Extra (Mexico) ($10.4 billion)
  2. Heineken (the Netherlands) ($9 billion)
  3. Budweiser (U.S.) ($7.4 billion)
  4. Bud Light (U.S.) ($5.4 billion)
  5. Modelo Especial (Mexico) ($5.2 billion)
  6. Snow (China) ($4.3 billion)
  7. Coors Light (U.S.) ($3.3 billion)
  8. Asahi (Japan) ($3.1 billion)
  9. Kirin (Japan) ($3.1 billion)
  10. Miller Lite (U.S.) ($2.9 billion)

