A bourbon inspired by the Allman Brothers Band uses peach wood

The brand unveils its 2024 release for its Backstage Series

By
Bourbon
Anthony Torres/Unsplash

Plenty of spirits brands collaborate with musicians, but the Three Chord Bourbon brand is taking that a step further: it has an entire Backstage Series in which it works with bands and artists to create custom bourbon blends. Now, the brand has announced this year’s entry into the Backstage Series, and it’s a collab with rock icons the Allman Brothers Band.

Inspired by the band’s album Eat a Peach, the bourbon has a toasted peach wood finish and has aromas of spice and vanilla with flavors of caramel sweetness.

“The music of the Allman Brothers Band is part of our culture, and has been part of my soundtrack as far back as I can remember. Collaborating with them has been an honor,” said Ari Sussman, whiskey maker at Three Chord Bourbon. “We set out to make a whiskey with bold, distinctive aromas and flavors, while incorporating elements from the band’s iconography. After various prototypes, we decided to focus on toasted peach wood. Though not commonly used in whiskey production, peach wood can impart sweetness, structure and a hint of smoke that enhances the whiskey base.”

The Allman Brothers Band – Three Chord Backstage Series Image used with permission by copyright holder

“If you like whiskey, you will dig our collaboration with Three Chord Bourbon. It’s a celebration of our legacy. Far out man. The Road Goes on Forever,” said Jaimoe, of The Allman Brothers Band.

The bourbon is available for pre-order now, and will be available from retailers later in the year. It sells for $50 per 750ml bottle.

“We are excited to collaborate with The Allman Brothers Band for this special edition of our Backstage Series,” said Neil Giraldo, founder of Three Chord Bourbon. “This bourbon is a true testament to the art of blending and finishing, encapsulating the spirit and soul of their music while offering a unique sensory experience through its finely-tuned flavors.”

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
