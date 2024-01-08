 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Easy soup recipes: My Thai shrimp and coconut soup is incredibly delicious – and done in 20 minutes

Bonus: It's also healthy

Lindsay Parrill
By
Thai shrimp soup
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

There are very few recipes that feel indulgent and luscious, with that stick-to-your-ribs type comfort that just so happen to be healthy, too. We love easy soup recipes, but often, creamy, savory soups are packed with carbohydrates, butter, and excess calories. While we love these dishes – and certainly enjoy partaking in them this time of year, especially – sometimes we’re looking for a healthier option. This Thai coconut soup is the perfect dish when you’re looking to warm your bones with something cozy but would prefer to keep things light. Absolutely packed with nutrition and delicious Thai-inspired flavors, this simple soup tastes far more indulgent and difficult to make than it actually is.

If we’re totally honest, healthy soup recipes aren’t always the most satisfying, but this one feels like a warm and cozy, deliciously spicy hug. We like to make a big batch and freeze it to eat it all throughout January when we’re detoxing from all the Christmas cookies.

Thai shrimp soup
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

Thai shrimp and coconut soup recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, freshly grated
  • 3-4 tablespoons red curry paste
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 pound 16/20 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped
  • Juice from 1 lime
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Fresh cilantro, chopped (garnish)
  • Bean sprouts (garnish)
  • Cooked rice (optional for serving)
Recommended Videos

Method

  1. In a large pot over medium heat, melt oil. Add onion and saute until translucent, about 3-4 minutes.
  2. Add garlic and ginger, then saute until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.
  3. Add red curry paste and cook for 1-2 minutes.
  4. Carefully add stock and coconut milk, soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar, salt, and pepper. Bring soup to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook on low for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Return heat to high and bring soup to a rolling boil. Add shrimp and spinach, and simmer until shrimp are fully cooked through, about 4-5 minutes.
  6. Add lime juice, stirring to combine.
  7. Serve soup with cooked rice, bean sprouts, and chopped fresh cilantro.

Thai shrimp and coconut soup tips and tricks

  • While this is a shrimp soup, you can always substitute or add other proteins like chicken, pork, or tofu if you prefer. A shredded store-bought rotisserie chicken would be delicious in this recipe.
  • Red curry paste has quite a bit of a kick to it. You can always add more or less according to your spice preference.
  • While fresh shrimp are delicious, frozen shrimp work just as well in this recipe. Just be sure to thaw completely before using. Our favorite way to do this is in a bowl under running cool water.
  • This soup is filling enough to be served on its own, but it is much heartier if served over white rice or even noodles.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
This bourbon-soaked brisket recipe is absolutely incredible
Who needs turkey when you have bourbon soaked brisket?
Bib Tucker Double Char Bourbon Brisket by Chef Steven Raichlen

 

There are many greats when it comes to the world of barbecue. But there's something special about Chef Steven Raichlen. It could be said that he alone made barbecue the deliciously spicy phenomenon it is today. Before him, barbecue was something enjoyed at cookouts and picnics, but not the nuanced wonder it has become.

Read more
Our mashed potato recipe is the only one you’ll ever need (and it’s easy to memorize, too!)
This mashed potato recipe is, dare we say, perfect
Mashed potatoes

It's no secret that mashed potatoes are every bit as much the star of the Thanksgiving table as the turkey. Perhaps even more so in some cases. After all, mashed potatoes are the harbinger of gravy, which, let's be real, is the actual star of the show. As important as they are, though, mashed potatoes can come with some unappetizing setbacks. If your mashed potato recipe is not executed perfectly, this Thanksgiving favorite can be lumpy or gluey, underseasoned and bland, too runny or too stiff. For such a simple dish, it certainly carries its fair share of potential pitfalls.

With this simple mashed potato recipe and method, though, perfect, Michelin-quality mashed potatoes can be easily achieved every single time. The best part? It's extremely simple to remember, so there's no need to bring out the crowded recipe box for this one. The ratio for perfect mashed potatoes is 4 parts Yukon Gold potatoes, 1 part heavy cream, and 1 part European butter. We love this simple 4:1:1 ratio because it's also easily scaled up or down, depending on the size of your gathering. For example, if you have 500 grams of potatoes, you'll use 125 grams of both cream and butter.

Read more
This easy cranberry crostini recipe makes the perfect holiday appetizer
No one has to know how simple these are to make
Cranberry brie crostini

The season of entertaining is upon us. It's that time of year when invitations are sent out in the spirit of excited merriment and good intentions. We deck the halls and smile, thinking of how much fun that future event will be, friends and family, sparkling cocktails in hand, gushing over the gorgeous spread of delicious foods before them, each one a homemade testament to our superior hosting abilities.

But then the day arrives, and we find ourselves frantically googling "easy recipes for a crowd," cursing ourselves for our naive optimism at having forgotten the stress that holiday entertaining can bring. That's why we're thankful for recipes like this one. Recipes that come together quickly and simply, and will impress everyone at your holiday party.

Read more