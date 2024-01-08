Bonus: It's also healthy

There are very few recipes that feel indulgent and luscious, with that stick-to-your-ribs type comfort that just so happen to be healthy, too. We love easy soup recipes, but often, creamy, savory soups are packed with carbohydrates, butter, and excess calories. While we love these dishes – and certainly enjoy partaking in them this time of year, especially – sometimes we’re looking for a healthier option. This Thai coconut soup is the perfect dish when you’re looking to warm your bones with something cozy but would prefer to keep things light. Absolutely packed with nutrition and delicious Thai-inspired flavors, this simple soup tastes far more indulgent and difficult to make than it actually is.

If we’re totally honest, healthy soup recipes aren’t always the most satisfying, but this one feels like a warm and cozy, deliciously spicy hug. We like to make a big batch and freeze it to eat it all throughout January when we’re detoxing from all the Christmas cookies.

Thai shrimp and coconut soup recipe

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, freshly grated

3-4 tablespoons red curry paste

4 cups chicken stock

2 (15-ounce) cans coconut milk

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 pound 16/20 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped

Juice from 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro, chopped (garnish)

Bean sprouts (garnish)

Cooked rice (optional for serving)

Method

In a large pot over medium heat, melt oil. Add onion and saute until translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Add garlic and ginger, then saute until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Add red curry paste and cook for 1-2 minutes. Carefully add stock and coconut milk, soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar, salt, and pepper. Bring soup to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook on low for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Return heat to high and bring soup to a rolling boil. Add shrimp and spinach, and simmer until shrimp are fully cooked through, about 4-5 minutes. Add lime juice, stirring to combine. Serve soup with cooked rice, bean sprouts, and chopped fresh cilantro.

Thai shrimp and coconut soup tips and tricks

While this is a shrimp soup, you can always substitute or add other proteins like chicken, pork, or tofu if you prefer. A shredded store-bought rotisserie chicken would be delicious in this recipe.

Red curry paste has quite a bit of a kick to it. You can always add more or less according to your spice preference.

While fresh shrimp are delicious, frozen shrimp work just as well in this recipe. Just be sure to thaw completely before using. Our favorite way to do this is in a bowl under running cool water.

This soup is filling enough to be served on its own, but it is much heartier if served over white rice or even noodles.

