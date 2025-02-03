Bring a taste of summer to your glass with these coconut cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Malibu Coquito Malibu Cider Sangria Malibu Snow Colada Malibu Sparkling Pina Colada

Some people love to embrace winter with cozy warm drinks and sitting in front of the fire, watching the snow as it falls. But if you’d rather be dreaming of summer and warmer days ahead, then we wouldn’t blame you for that. We can’t help raise the temperatures or make the sun come out for longer, but we can recommend some tropical flavored drinks incorporating coconut rum, to help you remember those summer days. Lie back and imagine yourself on a warm beach!

Malibu Coquito

Ingredients:

1 part Malibu Original

1 part Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut

1 part Milk (or nut milk of your choice!)

Cinnamon & Nutmeg to taste

Dash of Vanilla Extract

Method:

Recommended Videos

Blend all ingredients thoroughly. Bottle and chill in the refrigerator. Serve cold and garnish with cinnamon & nutmeg.

Malibu Cider Sangria

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Malibu Original

¼ part Lemon Juice

2 parts Apple Cider

½ part Honey

4 parts Red Wine

Method:

Mix well before adding any fruit so that the honey is fully incorporated then add whatever fruits you like (orange, green apple, lemon slices), mix together and let it rest for 15-30 minutes before serving, then pour over ice and garnish with lemon slice & cinnamon stick.

Malibu Snow Colada

Ingredients:

1 part Malibu Original

1 part Sweetened Condensed Milk

Splash Lime Juice

1 Cup Ice

Method:

Blend & Serve. Rim with Coconut Flakes

Malibu Sparkling Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50 ml Malibu Original

20 ml Pineapple Juice

20 ml Cream of Coconut

100 ml Sparkling Wine

Garnish: Pineapple wedge, add ice

Method:

Pour all ingredients (except sparkling wine) into an ice-filled shaker. Shake until cold, pour sparkling wine into the shaker, and stir. Strain into a chilled glass and top with a slice of pineapple