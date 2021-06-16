  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shopping for an Instant Pot on Prime Day? Check Walmart

By

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are just a few days away, and for shoppers who are hoping to buy upgrades for their kitchen, you might be looking forward to the Prime Day Instant Pot deals that the annual shopping event will bring.

You won’t be limited to the Instant Pot discounts from Amazon though. Walmart is launching a sales event that will overlap with Amazon’s Prime Day, which will give shoppers an alternative source of Instant Pot deals.

Enter Walmart’s Deals for Days

Walmart’s Deals for Days is a four-day sale that will launch on June 20, a day before Amazon’s Prime Day starts. This means that you can buy different models of the Instant Pot with a discount from Walmart first, before Amazon rolls out its Prime Day deals for the multi-cookers.

You don’t have to buy an Instant Pot from Walmart as soon as Deals for Days starts. You can wait for Prime Day to see the discounts that Amazon will offer, and compare them with Walmart’s. Instant Pots are usually cheaper from Walmart during its sales events though, so that’s something to keep in mind.

A word of caution — given the popularity of the Instant Pot, stocks may quickly run out from either Walmart or Amazon. Take time to consider the different models of the kitchen appliance and where you can buy it for the cheapest, but don’t delay your purchase too much as you might get left out of the deal that you decide to go with.

Best Instant Pot deals

If you can’t wait for the discounts that Prime Day will bring, whether from Amazon or Walmart, you should check out the best early Prime day Instant Pot deals that are available now. To help your search, we’ve gathered some of the best options from various retailers.
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$64 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-Quart Disney Mickey Mouse pressure cooker

$59 $79
Disney Mickey Mouse-themed 6-quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker replaces seven appliances and has 14 pre-programmed cooking functions. This is the best size for a family of 3-to-5 people.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$96 $120
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer all in one.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Instant Pot Max 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

$119 $150
In addition to its nine cooking functionalities is Nutriboost technology that breaks down food, resulting in enhanced nutrition, flavor, and taste in soups and broth.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

The 52 Best Gifts for Men in 2021 and Beyond

best gifts for men yeti backpacks

What are Antioxidants? Understanding the Peculiarities Behind This Term

what are antioxidants understanding the peculiarities behind this term

The 9 Best Whiskey Quotes of All Time

Errol Flynn

Why Walmart Is the Best Place to Buy a Grill on Prime Day

best places to buy groceries online walmart sponsored

How to Make Korean Fried Chicken at Home

how to make korean fried chicken dakgangjeong

Prime Day Deals 2021: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

amazon prime day boxes, prime day deals

The 7 Best Movies To Watch Over Father’s Day Weekend

best fathers day movies daddy s home

The French 75: Explosive Flavor Born in the City of Lights

french 75 recipe boozy bubbly lemon cocktail

A Simple Guide on How to Reheat Corn on the Cob 2021

how to reheat corn on the cob fresh dark background

How to Cook Up the Crunchiest Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

recipe southern fried chicken garlic butter on a dining table

11 Delectable Lobster Recipes That Aren’t Just Dipped in Butter

best lobster recipes roll

Best Cheap Mattress Sales and Deals for June 2021

Layla Hybrid Mattress

6 Classic Tequila Cocktail Recipes You Need To Know

classic tequila cocktail recipes margarita 32 feat