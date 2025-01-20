Mix up your Rum Old Fashioned with these inventive variations

Table of Contents Table of Contents Classic Barrilito Old-Fashioned Cigar Fashioned Tu Café Old Barrel

The Old Fashioned is one of the world’s most beloved whiskey cocktails, and the Rum Old Fashioned is a popular version of that drink which swaps in rum in place of the whiskey. Typically made with rum, a touch of sugar syrup, a couple of types of bitters, and a cherry and orange peel for garnish, it’s a simple and classic drink which highlights the flavors of fine rums.

The format is ripe for experimentation though, and the brand Ron del Barrilito has suggestions for some intriguing variations on the classic format. Each of these is made in the same way, by mixing the rum and other ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and the straining the liquid into a rocks glass with a fresh ice cube. But you can get creative with the types of bitters used, as well as adding additions like foams, cocoa powder, or cherry syrup to add a touch of flair to this simple but iconic drink.

Classic Barrilito Old-Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz Ron del Barrilito 3 Stars

1/2 oz Brown Sugar Simple Syrup

3 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters

3 Dashes of Orange Bitters

Cocoa Powder

Cigar Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz of Ron del Barrilito 3 Stars

1/2 oz of Tobacco Syrup

3 Dashes of Spiced Tincture

2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters

Cocoa Powder

Tu Café

Ingredients:

2 oz Ron del Barrilito 3 Stars

1/2 oz Averna Liqueur

1/2 oz Coffee Syrup

3 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters

Coconut Foam

Old Barrel

Ingredients: