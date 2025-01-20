 Skip to main content
Mix up your Rum Old Fashioned with these inventive variations

Add coconut foam, cherry syrup, or cocoa powder to your Old Fashioned

By
Ron del Barrilito
Ron del Barrilito

The Old Fashioned is one of the world’s most beloved whiskey cocktails, and the Rum Old Fashioned is a popular version of that drink which swaps in rum in place of the whiskey. Typically made with rum, a touch of sugar syrup, a couple of types of bitters, and a cherry and orange peel for garnish, it’s a simple and classic drink which highlights the flavors of fine rums.

The format is ripe for experimentation though, and the brand Ron del Barrilito has suggestions for some intriguing variations on the classic format. Each of these is made in the same way, by mixing the rum and other ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and the straining the liquid into a rocks glass with a fresh ice cube. But you can get creative with the types of bitters used, as well as adding additions like foams, cocoa powder, or cherry syrup to add a touch of flair to this simple but iconic drink.

Classic Barrilito Old-Fashioned

Ron del Barrilito

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Ron del Barrilito 3 Stars
  • 1/2 oz Brown Sugar Simple Syrup
  • 3 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters
  • 3 Dashes of Orange Bitters
  • Cocoa Powder

Cigar Fashioned

Ron del Barrilito

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of Ron del Barrilito 3 Stars
  • 1/2 oz of Tobacco Syrup
  • 3 Dashes of Spiced Tincture
  • 2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters
  • Cocoa Powder

Tu Café

Ron del Barrilito

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Ron del Barrilito 3 Stars
  • 1/2 oz Averna Liqueur
  • 1/2 oz Coffee Syrup
  • 3 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters
  • Coconut Foam

Old Barrel

Ron del Barrilito

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Ron del Barrilito 3 Stars
  • 1/4 oz Caribbean Cherry (Acerola) Syrup
  • 2 Dashes of Orange Bitters
  • 2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
