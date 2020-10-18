3 Rosé Cocktails You Absolutely Need to Try This Fall

Rosé is one of the most versatile wines out there. It’s a go-to summer sipper but it’s also adaptable to all three other seasons. One of its best traits, however, is an often overlooked one: Rosé functions as a fantastic cocktail base.

Mixologists like pink wine for a variety of worthy reasons. Rosé can impart nice color and some bright acidity. It can offer pleasant flavors like strawberry, raspberry, and citrus. It plays well alongside most spirits, especially gin, tequila, and vodka. And being wine, it has a way of melding the flavors of other ingredients in the cocktail.

A great way to showcase Rosé‘s nimble nature is to simply throw it atop one of your favorite mixed drinks. Throw a splash in a daiquiri for a kick of fruit or in a gin and tonic for roundness. It does exceptionally well with amaro like Aperol, Cynar, Campari, and more, especially when hit with some fizzy water and a twist of orange or lemon. Or, use it liberally in your favorite margarita recipe.

There’s an entire spectrum of Rosé-centric cocktails, from straightforward easy to make options to wildly complicated incarnations. Below are a few worth mixing up next happy hour. We suggest using a Provence-style Rosé like La Croix des Templiers, but feel free to experiment with all kinds to find your sweet spot.

A Bouquet of Ros é

This cocktail displays just how well pink wine does with the aromatic qualities of gin as well as herbs and citrus. The addition of rosemary gives it an autumnal edge while Lillet Blanc’s signature concentrated fruit flavors and floral fragrance pair beautifully the Rosé.

Ingredients:

3 oz Rosé

3 oz ruby-red grapefruit juice

1.5 oz gin

.75 oz Lillet Blanc

1 rosemary sprig

Method:

Fill lowball glass 3/4 full of ice and build the ingredients over the top. Stir and serve with a grapefruit wedge and rosemary sprig.

Bubbly Strawberry Mojito

Those having summer withdrawals will find peace with this sun-kissed drink. It’s refreshing, a bit tropical, and emphasizes the natural partnership that is Rosé and strawberries.

Ingredients:

3.5 oz Rosé

1.25 oz rum

.75 oz simple syrup

2 strawberries, halved

2 sprigs mint leaves

1 lime wedge

Method:

Place simple syrup, mint leaves, and limes in mixing glass and muddle well. Stir in the rum before gently stirring in the Rosé to combine. Pour over ice in a highball glass and garnish with strawberries.

Lavender Ros é Sparkling Lemonade

A relatively simple cocktail, this drink shows just how close Rose is to red wine. By adding a bit of weight and aromatic complexity via the lavender syrup, you’re practically turning pink wine into red wine, before toning it down again with some citrus and bubbly water.

Ingredients:

4 oz Rosé

3 oz lemon juice

2 oz sparkling water

1 oz lavender simple syrup (use lavender essence or lavender buds in hot water and sugar for 15 min)

Method:

Fill highball glass 3/4 full with ice, add Rosé, lavender simple syrup, and lemon juice, then stir. Top with sparkling water of your choice. Garnish with a lavender sprig.

Editors' Recommendations