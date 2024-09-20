 Skip to main content
This cocktail brings the flavors of pumpkin pie to your glass

Love it or hate it, pumpkin pie season is upon us

pumpkin pie cocktail bushwacker png
Bushwacker Rum Cream

Golden leaves, crisp mornings, and days which suddenly seem so much shorter than they were a month ago: Fall is here in full. And that means the yearly arrival of pumpkin spice everything as everyone shifts into cozy fall moods and gets out their warm sweaters from storage.

Though pumpkin pie flavors tend to lean very sweet, that doesn’t mean they can’t be used in cocktails. You’ll find a range of pumpkin spice cocktails which embrace the dessert drink vibe, and below we have another option to add to the roster. From rum cream brand Bushwacker comes this pumpkin pie cocktail recipe, bringing together flavors of pumpkin, vanilla, and maple syrup to create a sweet treat of a drink that will keep you warm as the cold evenings arrive.

Embrace the sweetness and add a rim using caramel sauce and graham crackers for something fun and indulgent to see in the new season.

Pumpkin Pie Bushwacker Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. Bushwacker Rum Cream
  • 0.75 oz. Vanilla vodka
  • 2 tbsp. Pumpkin puree
  • 0.5 oz. Maple syrup
  • Whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice, to garnish

For the rim:

  • Caramel sauce
  • Crushed graham crackers

Method:

Dip the rim of a martini glass into caramel sauce, then into crushed graham crackers. Place the glass in the freezer to chill. In a shaker filled with ice, combine Bushwacker Rum Cream, vanilla vodka, pumpkin puree, and maple syrup. Shake well to blend the flavors. Strain the mixture into the chilled, rimmed martini glass. Garnish with whipped cream and a dash of pumpkin pie spice.

Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
How to celebrate Negroni Week
Find out which bars in your area are participating
negroni week 2024 1080x1350px campari

As this week is Negroni Week, we've been talking all about tips to make your own negroni or variations at home from your home bar. But the event is also a great excuse to get out and check local bars in your area, with many cocktail-focused bars running special events for negroni week or offering their own spin on the classic.

If you're interested in finding a local bar to check out, then you can head to the Negroni Week website to find participating venues, plus other bonuses like recipes and information on the charitable causes being supported through the program.

Read more
Death & Co. reveals the fall cocktails of 2024
Pro-level fall cocktails
Harvest Club cocktail

A change in season calls for a chance in your beverage program. Currently, we're naturally shuffling from things like crisp session ales and bright sauvignon blanc to amaro and cocktails like the Boulevardier. Just as we put another layer over our arms and switch from shorts to pants, we add a little body and warmth to our favorite drinks.

"Cooking a delicious meal and crafting a perfect cocktail share a few similarities, one of those being relying on nature to source seasonal ingredients that will enhance flavor and curate a timely mood," said Joshua White, bartender at Death & Co. "Fall and winter season is an especially opportune time for creativity, with a plethora of herbs, spices, fruits, and vegetables to play with."

Read more
Swap out your Campari and make an unexpected Cynar Negroni
This artichoke-based amaro has rich, caramel herbal flavors which add a great note to a negroni
Italian amari

As part of the ongoing celebration of Negroni Week, now is the perfect time to try out some negroni variations. With its simple formula of equal parts of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, the negroni is the ideal template for playing with different flavors and tweaking ingredients to make the drink your own.

The good news is that the negroni template is very flexible, so you can use just about any combination of spirit, sweeter aperitif, and bitter amaro and make something tasty. If you've got a well stocked bar and you feel like being brave, try out any combination and see how it goes.

Read more