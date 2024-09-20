Love it or hate it, pumpkin pie season is upon us

Golden leaves, crisp mornings, and days which suddenly seem so much shorter than they were a month ago: Fall is here in full. And that means the yearly arrival of pumpkin spice everything as everyone shifts into cozy fall moods and gets out their warm sweaters from storage.

Though pumpkin pie flavors tend to lean very sweet, that doesn’t mean they can’t be used in cocktails. You’ll find a range of pumpkin spice cocktails which embrace the dessert drink vibe, and below we have another option to add to the roster. From rum cream brand Bushwacker comes this pumpkin pie cocktail recipe, bringing together flavors of pumpkin, vanilla, and maple syrup to create a sweet treat of a drink that will keep you warm as the cold evenings arrive.

Embrace the sweetness and add a rim using caramel sauce and graham crackers for something fun and indulgent to see in the new season.

Pumpkin Pie Bushwacker Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz. Bushwacker Rum Cream

0.75 oz. Vanilla vodka

2 tbsp. Pumpkin puree

0.5 oz. Maple syrup

Whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice, to garnish

For the rim:

Caramel sauce

Crushed graham crackers

Method:

Dip the rim of a martini glass into caramel sauce, then into crushed graham crackers. Place the glass in the freezer to chill. In a shaker filled with ice, combine Bushwacker Rum Cream, vanilla vodka, pumpkin puree, and maple syrup. Shake well to blend the flavors. Strain the mixture into the chilled, rimmed martini glass. Garnish with whipped cream and a dash of pumpkin pie spice.