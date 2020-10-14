Save $135 on Must-Have Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot

One of the most exciting Prime Day Deals we’ve seen is this Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Curved Round Chef’s Oven with Silicone French Trivet. Normally $316, this 4.5-quart pot is discounted to $180 for Prime Day 2020, a $135 savings. It’s important to note that $180 is the lowest price ever for this Le Creuset Chef’s Oven.

Known for its even heat distribution and heat retention, Le Creuset’s enameled cast iron cookware is individually cast in sand molds. Le Creuset artisans use traditional methods dating back to 1925 to inspect each finished piece. The exterior enamel finish maintains its appearance, resisting dulling, staining, chipping, and cracking. The cookware interiors are always light-colored to aid in monitoring the cooking progress of each dish. Each pot has a tight-fitting lid that helps to seal in moisture and circulate heat while cooking.

The generously-sized Chef’s Oven is appropriate for creating soups, stews, and a wide variety of one-pot meals. The Chef’s Oven’s curved sides facilitate efficiently smooth stirring to keep all the ingredients in motion. Because the 5-quart pot is deep, you can simmer a significant quantity of ingredients using a single burner on your stove.

The Le Creuset Chef’s Oven has several design elements to make the cook’s life easier, including ergonomic knobs and handles for convenient lifting. The handles have relatively large loops to aid moving the pot from oven to stove to table. A silicone French trivet is included with the pot to protect the pot and table surfaces.

Accomplished chefs will know and appreciate Le Creuset’s enameled cast iron cookware. Kitchen novices who want to improve their cooking will benefit from this piece because of its capacity and versatility. Investment in the Chef’s Oven will return in a lifetime of service that can be passed down to successive generations.

This unprecedented deal for the Le Creuset enameled cast iron Chef’s Oven is a jaw-dropper. The chance may not come again to save $135 off the usual $315 price tag for this professional quality heirloom cookware. If you are shopping for a great deal on quality kitchen equipment, you won’t find anything better then this $180 deal on the Le Creuset Chef’s Oven.

