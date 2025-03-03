 Skip to main content
Persimmon-Shiso syrup sets this mezcal cocktail apart

An unsual syrup adds notes that are fresh, tart, and zesty

By
Đà Lạt Harvest
Mezcal Amarás

Making your own syrups is a great way to add fresh, punchy flavors to your cocktails without having to do a lot of processing work every time you want a drink — and it gives you the opportunity to experiment with flavors that are beyond the typical. It’s easier than you think to make syrups at home too, so if you’re up for something new then you can try out this innovative recipe using Mezcal Amarás along with a unique and delicious syrup combining the tart flavors of persimmon and the fresh notes of shiso.

Đà Lạt Harvest

Created by bartender Isaac Castorena-Barajas of Kingfisher in San Diego

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Mezcal Amarás Verde
  • 0.25oz Giffard Vanille de Madagascar
  • 0.75oz Lemon Juice
  • 1.5oz Persimmon-Shiso Syrup*

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and top with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and fine strain into a chilled coupe.
  3. Garnish with a shiso leaf floated on top of the cocktail.
Persimmon-Shiso Syrup*

Ingredients:

  • 50g Shiso Leaves
  • 2L Simple Syrup (1:1 ratio of cane sugar to hot water by weight, whisk until incorporated)

Method:

  1. Take a medium pot and fill with water on high heat. While waiting for water to boil, take a large metal bowl and prepare an ice bath with water and ice.
  2. Drop leaves into boiling water for 15 seconds. Remove leaves and carefully drop them into the ice bath for 60 seconds.
  3. After 60 seconds, remove shiso leaves from ice bath. Place leaves and 2L simple syrup into a blender and blend until incorporated. Strain to remove all solids.
  4. After your shiso syrup has cooled, take 1.5L of shiso syrup and combine with 2L of Pacific Rim Persimmon Puree. You can use any other brand of sugar/additive-free persimmon puree if Pacific Rim is unavailable. Whisk shiso syrup and persimmon puree until fully incorporated and store in an airtight container. Label, date, and refrigerate.

