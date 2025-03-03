Persimmon-Shiso syrup sets this mezcal cocktail apart

Making your own syrups is a great way to add fresh, punchy flavors to your cocktails without having to do a lot of processing work every time you want a drink — and it gives you the opportunity to experiment with flavors that are beyond the typical. It’s easier than you think to make syrups at home too, so if you’re up for something new then you can try out this innovative recipe using Mezcal Amarás along with a unique and delicious syrup combining the tart flavors of persimmon and the fresh notes of shiso.

Đà Lạt Harvest

Created by bartender Isaac Castorena-Barajas of Kingfisher in San Diego

Ingredients:

1.5oz Mezcal Amarás Verde

0.25oz Giffard Vanille de Madagascar

0.75oz Lemon Juice

1.5oz Persimmon-Shiso Syrup*

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and top with ice. Shake vigorously and fine strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a shiso leaf floated on top of the cocktail.

Recommended Videos

Persimmon-Shiso Syrup*

Ingredients:

50g Shiso Leaves

2L Simple Syrup (1:1 ratio of cane sugar to hot water by weight, whisk until incorporated)

Method: