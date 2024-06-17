A new premium rum blended from rums from the Caribbean and Latin America

A new premium rum is being released, backed by Eric Winter — the actor starring on ABC’s The Rookie. Palm Republic rum will come in both an aged and silver form, having been developed over the last two years to create a unique blend of flavors from across the Caribbean and Latin America.

“To me this is not just another celebrity spirit, this is a passion of mine for the past 20 years,” said Winter. “I fell in love with rum when I went on my first trip to Puerto Rico with my now wife Roselyn Sanchez. It was then that I started to appreciate all of the different nuances premium rum had to offer. I mean this when I say it, the real star here is our unique blend of rum that is Palm Republic! As it should be. It’s what today’s consumer deserves in this flooded market of celebrity spirits.”

Recommended Videos

The Silver variety of Palm Republic is 80 proof, and is a blend of rums from Jamaica and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It has notes of banana, vanilla, and sugar cane, with a creamy texture and medium body.

The Aged variety is 92 proof, and is a blend of rums from Panama, Jamaica, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is aged for eight years in sherry casks, to develop notes of dark chocolate, caramel, and molasses. This is the more full-bodied of the two, with warm sugar notes and hints of spice.

The rums are made with no added flavors or colors, and the Palm Republic Rum brand was awarded a Gold Medal at the San Francisco Spirits competition. The brand is currently available on store shelves in Florida and can be shipped to other states in the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations