Pabst Light beer has arrived

Pabst Blue Ribbon has a new beer offering and it’s even lighter than the flagship. Say hello to Pabst Light, a lager style beer weighing in at just 4.2% ABV and 96 calories. The beer is part of the popular Pabst Brewing Company portfolio.

Pabst has long beer a dive bar favorite, popular among the session beer crowd. It’s yet another example of big beer brands catering to the slimmer beer trend. The beer is made with El Dorado hops, among other ingredients, and is available nationwide thanks to a vast distribution network.

Light has always been the approach with Pabst and the brand even has a non-alcoholic brew in its lineup. Hardly complex, PBR is known for its easy-drinking and inexpensive characteristics. Those interested should be able to find it in most retailers from coast to coast.

The brand says it uses premium ingredients and created the lager for value purposes. Earlier this year, PBR joined forces with giants AB-InBev, moving on from a previous courtship with Molson Coors. Pabst Light will be in can form only, in 12-ounce, 16-ounce, and 25-ounce options.

The original PBR dates back to 1844, first brewed up in beer-heavy Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company has grown vastly since, now based in San Antonio. The beer was initially dubbed Best Select, known for the blue ribbons dangling from the bottle necks. PBR also owns Lone Star, Old Style, and Rainier, among others.

