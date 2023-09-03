 Skip to main content
Ninja’s Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker price slashed for Labor Day

Albert Bassili
By
If you want to grill the steak of your dreams, then you need a really good griller, and luckily, Ninja has your back with their woodfire outdoor grill and smoker. Of course, a good grill and smoker can be quite expensive, and while we really like Ninja’s take, the $370 asking price might be a bit too high. Luckily, Best Buy has a nice deal that discounts the grill and smoker down to $330, and while that’s not a massive discount, the $40 you save is not too bad and can be put towards a couple of good steaks.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker

The nice feature of the Ninja, which sets it apart from other comparable grills and smokers, is that it uses wood chips to cook rather than coal or electricity. That might not seem like a big deal if you aren’t familiar with the different fuel types, but wooden chips help add a lot of extra taste and benefit to anything you’re cooking, so it’s a big deal. Unfortunately, the downside is that you must use the Ninja pellets, which might not always be cheap or easy to get. Thankfully, Ninja does provide you with a couple of bags to get you started, and if you ever run out and need to grill or smoke something, there is an electric backup.

Another big benefit is that it’s easy to clean, even if you know how to clean a grill, whether it’s charcoal, gas, or pellet, which we appreciate, especially for newcomers. It also has a lot of capacity for cooking, with the ability to take up to three pounds of wings or a nine-pound brisket, so if you’re grilling and smoking for a crowd, you’re covered. The overall weight is also relatively good at around 30 pounds, so it’s one of the better portable grills we’ve looked at.

Overall, we really like the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker for its versatility, capacity, and ease of use. We also really appreciate the excellent value provided by the deal from Best Buy that brings it down to just $330, making it a bit more affordable. While you’re here, check out our guide on how to grill fish like an executive chef and our our two best grill and smoker recipes to make now.

This discount on Ninja’s new Woodfire outdoor grill ends tonight
Best Buy has gotten into today’s Prime Day festivities, and that’s good news if you’ve been hoping to tackle some of the best grill and smoker recipes this summer. Ninja has a new woodfire grill and smoker on the market, and today you can add it to your cooking arsenal for $330. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $370. Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up today at your nearest Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker
Everyone should know how to grill the steak of your dreams, and the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker can go a long way toward accomplishing that. It’s made for the outdoors yet has some great portability, making it a great option if the best portable grills aren’t offering what you’re looking for or if you’d like to team it up with some of the best tailgating gear. It has seven different cooking modes that include grilling, smoking, and air frying. The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker offers all the performance of a full-size propane grill but manages to do so in a much smaller form factor.

Read more
Rack ’em up: This popular backyard smoker is over $100 off
Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill & Pit Smoker

This warm weather is the perfect time to be outdoors, taking in the fresh air and grilling some delicious food. It's also a great time to get a huge discount on a suitable grill and smoker, thanks to all the Prime-inspired deals. If you're ready to rack up some meats, listen up because this next deal is just for you. Walmart is offering the Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill & Pit Smoker for just $100, normally $231. That deal saves you over $130 on a durable, heavy-duty steel grill with an attached firebox for smoking and delivering offset heat. We honestly haven't seen a deal on a grill this good for quite a while -- let alone a backyard smoker deal. Hurry, though. It won't last long.

Why you should buy the Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill & Pit Smoker
This backyard smoker and grill serves two purposes, or several really, as you can prepare your meats and foods just the way you like. Want some burnt ends? Go for it! Have a hankering to smoke meat like a pro? Yep, you can do that too.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this air fryer for $30
crux digital air fryer 3qt deal bestbuy june 2023 3 qt kit with turbocrisp

When it comes to the kitchen and cooking, the best thing you can do for yourself is to get a versatile appliance that handles a wide variety of meals and food types, like an air fryer. You can use them to cook entrees, snacks, reheat leftovers, and much more. It's even better when you can find one at a steep discount, saving you money while adding a ton of convenience to your life. Well, guess what, in one of the best air fryer deals we found today, Best Buy is currently offering the Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer with a TurboCrisp mode for a steal. Normally $80, it's yours today for just $30, which is a discount of $50. You can shave even more off that price if you're a My Best Buy Rewards member. You can snag that deal below or read on for more about this nifty little appliance.

 
Why you should buy the Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Let's start with the basics. With its 3-quart capacity, you can prepare up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time, which is enough to feed anywhere from two to four people. That's perfect for entertaining some guests or family, or just whipping up your favorite midnight snack.

Read more