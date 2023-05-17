 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ninja’s new outdoor grill and smoker just got its first discount

Jen Allen
By

Why buy one of the smoker deals currently available when you could get a great grill and smoker combo for a great price? At last, the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker has seen its first discount bringing it down to $323 from a previous high of $370. A price cut of $47 is great to see on a highly well-regarded brand and setup. Anyone keen to upgrade their BBQ equipment this year will love it. Here’s all you need to know, or you can just hit the buy button below if you’ve been waiting for this moment.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker

Ninja is keen to make an impression on the best grills and smokers world and that seems to be easily accomplished with its Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker. It offers 100% authentic woodfire flavours with the advantages of the performance of a full-size propane grill with great char and searing without needing to use actual propane.

Recommended Videos

Its fool-proof BBQ smoker can create authentic BBQ bark and flavors fast and easily with just half a cup of pellets. Impressively, it also has an outdoor air fryer so you can add the woodfire flavour to all your air fried favorites as well as opt to cook side dishes outdoors. While the flavor comes from real burning wood pellets, the whole thing is powered by electricity so it’s simple to control.

Related

Weather-resistant yet also apartment-friendly, it’s a versatile unit that means you can cook all year around as well as store it outside safely even in the winter months. The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker is big enough to grill six steaks or up to 30 hot dogs at once. You can also air fry up to three pounds of wings or BBQ smoke a nine-pound whole brisket, so it’s perfect for a large gathering that needs feeding. It’s easy to clean too with a non-stick grill grate that makes cleanup duty fast and effort-free.

The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker is the ideal addition to your outdoor cooking setup. Packed with features while being simple to use, it’s so much more exciting and comprehensive than simply using a basic grill or smoker. Normally priced at $370, you can buy Ninja’s exceptional grill & smoker for $323 for a limited time only from Best Buy. Snap it up now and enjoy a summer of tasty delights.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Here are a dozen great gins worth drinking straight
Some gins are good enough to be enjoyed on their own. This list spotlights a dozen of them
Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin

Gin is an assertive drink, meaning you don't always want to have it neat. It's an aromatic spirit that tends to play very well with things like tonic water, sparkling water, citrus, and more. But there are some standout gins out there that have all the complexity and layers of anything else you'd enjoy neat, from a good pinot noir to a refined Scotch whisky.

Mix with it all you want; we're not here to stop you. Some of the best cocktails in the galaxy involve the clear spirit, from a Corpse Reviver to the Ramos Gin Fizz. But do not overlook gin if you're after something to enjoy on its own in the glass. Don't let the neutral appearance of the stuff fool you -- gin can be wonderful stuff even all by its lonesome.

Read more
It’s time to learn how to use a French press coffee maker
This classic method really does make the best brew
Using a French press

If you find yourself bored with coffee pods or sick of that old and stale coffee pot, it may be time to revisit a classic -- the French press. While other methods may tempt us with their convenience, there's truly no better coffee flavor than that which comes from this beautifully old-fashioned method.

When used properly, a French press coffee maker yields the perfect cup of joe -- unless you're using crappy coffee beans, then nothing can save you. When used poorly, though, it can easily ruin the brew, sending coffee grounds swirling into the liquid and destroying your beverage, your mood, and your morning. Many a coffee enthusiast out there has never even tried a hand at the French press given the device's perilous reputation. (If you need more proof, just search "French press fails" on YouTube -- there are way more than you might think.)
How to use a French press
First, you need to make sure you have the right ratio of water to coffee (we'll talk about the best coffee for French press brewing soon). We recommend one ounce of ground coffee to 16 fluid ounces of water (that's about two generous tablespoons of coffee). Make sure the water is heated to around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don't have a good food thermometer (meat thermometers work great for this), bring water to a simmer, then let it rest for two or three minutes. But really, we recommend picking up a thermometer.

Read more
Fire up the blowtorch to perfect these 9 delicious foods
While we may have evolved considerably past cavepeople, cooking with fire is still pretty damned fun
Blowtorch on creme brulee

Human beings survived in part because we learned to cook. We took fire and we put other animals over that fire, making them edible and therefore ensuring that as far as planet Earth goes, humans are at the top of the food chain. Over time, the use of direct-fire cooking has changed and evolved, just as we have. While we tend to use open flames mainly when camping and grilling in the backyard, we can also use an open flame pretty much wherever we want, thanks to the handheld blowtorch.

Small but mighty, a blowtorch is a great appliance to have on hand for kitchen torch recipes. Not only can you use it to help you smoke cocktails, but you can apply direct fire to a whole host of foods for blowtorch recipes and flambé the hell out of them. (OK, not all of them are flambéed, because they would entail dousing the food with booze à la Bananas Foster, but roll with it.)

Read more