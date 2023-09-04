 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ninja makes an outdoor pizza oven, and it’s on sale for Labor Day

Albert Bassili
By
Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven with Pizza in oven against a white background and accessories
Ninja

Very few things in life are as satisfying as making a Pizza at home, although most folks don’t have an oven that can get hot enough or work well enough to make a pizza. Luckily, Ninja makes a great 8-in-1 outdoor oven, perfect for making pizzas, and it’s even on sale. While it usually costs $400, you can grab it now from Best Buy for just $350 during this Labor Day sale, which is a nice discount you can use towards buying premium ingredients.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven

One great thing that we like about the Ninja outdoor oven is that it uses woodfire pellets, which are not only environmentally friendly but can also add a ton of flavor to anything you’re making. Ninja even throws in a bag of their all-purpose blend to get you started, although there are many options out there for you to pick from. As for heating, it can hit an incredibly high 700°F, akin to the sort of temperatures of a brick oven, so it’s impressive you can get that heat without resorting to the hassle of getting one.

Recommended Videos

Of course, besides making Pizzas, it can do a lot of other stuff, such as being a BBQ smoker, and with the capacity to take an eight-pound chicken or nine-pound pork shoulder, you can feed a whole gathering. One of our favorite aspects, though, is that it’s built to stay outside the entire year round, so you aren’t forced to lug it back and forth when you’re done; clean it and let it sit until you need it again. Speaking of cleaning, it’s easy to do, including the roast rack, pizza stone, and pro-heat pan Ninja throws in to sweeten the deal.

Related

Overall, the Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven is really versatile and perfect if you enjoy making pizza or BBQ, and the fact that it can stay outdoors all year round makes it much less of a hassle to deal with. You can pick up the Ninja Outdoor Oven at Best Buy for just $350, rather than the usual $400, and while you’re here, check out these easy barbecue sauce recipes for your BBQs and maybe even add to your pizzas.

Editors' Recommendations

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, Digital…
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $170 off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer
kitchenaid mixer cyber monday deal 2022 stand featured image

Whether it is from Gordom Ramsay, The Bear, or perhaps even our own work experiences, one thing we've all learned is that kitchen work rough, hot, and intense. We need someone to work with us, or at least to yell at to let some steam off. While we don't have a person offering their services to you today, we do have one of Best Buy's highest rated kitchen appliances on sale for over $170 off. It's the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, which is usually $450, for only $280. While, again, it isn't a person, it can do a lot more than just mix and — if you really need to let off some steam — you can yell at it. It's only on sale until 1:00 AM EST, so do act now and tap that button below to see if it is for you!

Why you should buy a KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
A mixer should be on your big list of kitchen essentials, but probably isn't near the top. Things like a good microwave, toaster, and even kitchen knives probably are taking your top slot. After all, you can just use a whisk for mixing. However, getting your mixing done well — the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer works at 11 speeds and 'folds' as well — will make your food have a more premium feel, absent of lumps. It saves time for more skill-intensive work as well.

Read more
This discount on Ninja’s new Woodfire outdoor grill ends tonight
The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker on a patio table with plates of food.

Best Buy has gotten into today’s Prime Day festivities, and that’s good news if you’ve been hoping to tackle some of the best grill and smoker recipes this summer. Ninja has a new woodfire grill and smoker on the market, and today you can add it to your cooking arsenal for $330. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $370. Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up today at your nearest Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker
Everyone should know how to grill the steak of your dreams, and the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker can go a long way toward accomplishing that. It’s made for the outdoors yet has some great portability, making it a great option if the best portable grills aren’t offering what you’re looking for or if you’d like to team it up with some of the best tailgating gear. It has seven different cooking modes that include grilling, smoking, and air frying. The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker offers all the performance of a full-size propane grill but manages to do so in a much smaller form factor.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this air fryer for $30
crux digital air fryer 3qt deal bestbuy june 2023 3 qt kit with turbocrisp

When it comes to the kitchen and cooking, the best thing you can do for yourself is to get a versatile appliance that handles a wide variety of meals and food types, like an air fryer. You can use them to cook entrees, snacks, reheat leftovers, and much more. It's even better when you can find one at a steep discount, saving you money while adding a ton of convenience to your life. Well, guess what, in one of the best air fryer deals we found today, Best Buy is currently offering the Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer with a TurboCrisp mode for a steal. Normally $80, it's yours today for just $30, which is a discount of $50. You can shave even more off that price if you're a My Best Buy Rewards member. You can snag that deal below or read on for more about this nifty little appliance.

 
Why you should buy the Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Let's start with the basics. With its 3-quart capacity, you can prepare up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time, which is enough to feed anywhere from two to four people. That's perfect for entertaining some guests or family, or just whipping up your favorite midnight snack.

Read more