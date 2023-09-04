Ninja makes an outdoor pizza oven, and it’s on sale for Labor Day

Very few things in life are as satisfying as making a Pizza at home, although most folks don’t have an oven that can get hot enough or work well enough to make a pizza. Luckily, Ninja makes a great 8-in-1 outdoor oven, perfect for making pizzas, and it’s even on sale. While it usually costs $400, you can grab it now from Best Buy for just $350 during this Labor Day sale, which is a nice discount you can use towards buying premium ingredients.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven

One great thing that we like about the Ninja outdoor oven is that it uses woodfire pellets, which are not only environmentally friendly but can also add a ton of flavor to anything you’re making. Ninja even throws in a bag of their all-purpose blend to get you started, although there are many options out there for you to pick from. As for heating, it can hit an incredibly high 700°F, akin to the sort of temperatures of a brick oven, so it’s impressive you can get that heat without resorting to the hassle of getting one.

Of course, besides making Pizzas, it can do a lot of other stuff, such as being a BBQ smoker, and with the capacity to take an eight-pound chicken or nine-pound pork shoulder, you can feed a whole gathering. One of our favorite aspects, though, is that it’s built to stay outside the entire year round, so you aren’t forced to lug it back and forth when you’re done; clean it and let it sit until you need it again. Speaking of cleaning, it’s easy to do, including the roast rack, pizza stone, and pro-heat pan Ninja throws in to sweeten the deal.

Overall, the Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven is really versatile and perfect if you enjoy making pizza or BBQ, and the fact that it can stay outdoors all year round makes it much less of a hassle to deal with. You can pick up the Ninja Outdoor Oven at Best Buy for just $350, rather than the usual $400, and while you’re here, check out these easy barbecue sauce recipes for your BBQs and maybe even add to your pizzas.

