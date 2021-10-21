  1. Food & Drink
Target Black Friday Deals Make This Ninja Blender Cheaper Than Ever

By
The 1,000-watt Ninja Professional Blender with fruits and vegetables inside.

Every year, you get the chance to upgrade your kitchen with Black Friday deals for various appliances such as multi-function cookers, microwave ovens, and blenders, among many other possible options. If you’re planning to buy a blender, you can actually shop now by taking advantage of the early Target Black Friday deals. For example, the Ninja Professional Blender, which usually goes for $100, may be purchased from Target for its lowest-ever price of $80 after a $20 discount.

The Ninja Professional Blender, which appears under The Manual’s best blenders, features a powerful 1,000-watt motor so that it won’t have any trouble when you want to crush, blend, puree, and process ingredients, and when you want to make drinks. The high-torque motor combines with the Ninja Extractor Blades to slice through anything, including ice, seeds, and nuts, so you won’t have to worry about unwanted chunks when you’re using the Ninja Professional Blender. It also comes with a safety feature that prevents the blades from spinning when the lid is not attached, to avoid any spills and accidents.

You have full control when using the Ninja Professional Blender, as it offers three speeds and a pulse feature so you’ll get the blend that you want every time. With a large capacity of 72 ounces, you won’t have to do several batches when preparing ingredients and making drinks, but it only weighs 8 pounds so you can move it around the kitchen to where it’s needed. Once you’re done, you can just pop the blender and blades into the dishwasher, for a thorough but hassle-free clean so that it will be instantly ready for the next job in the kitchen.

For an affordable but reliable blender that won’t let you down while you’re preparing ingredients and drinks, the Ninja Professional Blender should be among your top options. It’s available from Target in an early Black Friday deal that slashes $20 off its original price of $100, for the first time that you can buy the blender for $80. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Ninja Professional Blender, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

