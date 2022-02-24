This Ninja Blender Is Only $90 For a Limited Time

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Any kitchen will benefit from the addition of high-quality pressure cookers, air fryers, and blenders, among other appliances. If you think it’s time for an upgrade, it’s highly recommended that you start by browsing Ninja deals, as the brand is a proven name in the industry. One of its most popular products, the Ninja Professional Blender, is currently available from Amazon for just $90, after a $10 discount to its original price of $100.

The Ninja Professional Blender is in The Manual’s best blenders as an affordable option that doesn’t sacrifice performance. It comes with a 1,000-watt motor that won’t have any trouble crushing ice and breaking down tough ingredients, so you won’t have any trouble making perfect smoothies. With Ninja’s Total Crushing Technology and the blender’s unique blade design, you only need a few seconds to finish whatever you’re doing. Every purchase comes with a 25-recipe cookbook for various drinks and dishes you can try with the Ninja Professional Blender.

You’ll be able to make several drinks at a time with the Ninja Professional Blender’s 72-ounce pitcher, with a maximum liquid capacity of 64 ounces, and you have complete control over the process with the four manual speeds that are accessible on the front panel. After using the blender for preparing drinks or ingredients, you can pop the pitcher into the dishwasher for quick and easy cleanup.

If you’ve only got a basic blender in the kitchen, do yourself a favor by investing in the Ninja Professional Blender. Amazon is selling the appliance at $10 off, lowering its price to $90 from its original price of $100. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you better hurry. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Ninja Professional Blender delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

