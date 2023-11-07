 Skip to main content
Ninja Ice Cream Maker price slashed ahead of Black Friday

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker sitting on a counter with bowls of ice cream.
Ninja

It might not exactly be a kitchen essential but an ice cream maker sure makes life more fun. Over at Walmart, you can buy a Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for $169 saving you $30 off the regular price of $199. Discounts on this device are pretty rare so this is a good opportunity to snag something like this for less. Here’s what you need to know about the ice cream maker before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Simplifying the process of how to make ice cream, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is something special. It’s able to transform frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and much more. It’s all done at the touch of a button with you able to customize the flavor before adding in your favorite mix-ins and then enjoy the treat afterwards.

It’s thanks to Ninja’s Creamify technology that soon turns things into a creamy delicious treat. If you want to make it even creamier, you can simply use the Re-spin function to soften it up further. There are five one-touch programs in all for making the best homemade ice cream. This includes ice cream, sorbet, milkshake, lite ice cream, and mix-in.

Simply prep your base, freeze overnight, and processing takes minutes. You have full control so you can easily make low sugar, keto, or dairy-free options if you like, liberating you from shop bought stuff.

The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker looks as stylish as you’d expect from Ninja, kind of resembling a coffee maker. It’ll easily fit on your kitchen counter without taking up too much room. It’s also easy to clean thanks to its containers, lids, and paddle all being top-rack dishwasher safe. Simply put, everything about the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is focused on convenience as well as delicious flavors.

The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is rarely discounted. Right now though, you can buy it from Walmart for $169. That’s a $30 saving off the usual price of $199 making it that little more tempting than before. If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on an ice cream maker, this is your chance. This is a dependable model that you’ll be delighted with.

