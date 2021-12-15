The holidays are a great time to gather around food, and a great time to strike a deal on a gift. Walmart right now is offering the ability to kill two birds with one stone, as it’s offering a huge discount on the Ninja Foodi XL pressure cooker. It’s discounted from its regular price of $249 all the way down to a holiday price of $99, a savings of $150. Anybody looking for a tasty piece of tech to gift this holiday season can relax knowing orders made before December 20 will have the Ninja Foodi XL arriving in time for Christmas.

Ninja Foodi deals are commonplace this time of year, but few of the offerings pack the punch of the Ninja Foodi XL pressure cooker. The Ninja Foodi XL is, in fact, a 12-in-1 device that sees the capabilities of pressure cooking combined with options to air crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, and broil. TenderCrip technology even provides the ability for air frying food, one of the healthier new ways to go about preparing a meal. The Ninja Foodi XL can cook chicken wings in as little as 20 minutes, and a 7-pound chicken in less than an hour, making it perfect for the man cave or kitchen.

Like many pieces of tech now being made with the smart kitchen in mind, the Ninja Foodi XL does its best to remain convenient and unobtrusive. Despite its large 8-quart container that can withstand cooking the largest of portions, it doesn’t take up too much counter space. It cleans up easily as well, with the cooking pot and crisp plates being dishwasher safe and featuring nonstick surfaces. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, it makes any smart kitchen a little smarter.

Whether meant to entertain large groups or small, and whether meant as a gift or something to gather around this holiday season, the Ninja Foodi XL pressure cooker is a massive $150 off at Walmart right now, coming in at a holiday sale price of only $99. Last-minute shoppers can rest comfortably knowing any purchase of the Ninja Foodi XL by December 20 will arrive in time for the holidays.

