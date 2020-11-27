The grilling season is endless with a Ninja Foodi Grill. This Black Friday, enjoy great deals on the standout kitchen cooker, which allows you to keep turning out great-tasting burgers, steaks, and more even as the weather turns.

Ninja’s Foodi family of grills is all about convenience and efficiency. Not only are they easy to use, the grills are small in size, freeing up precious kitchen counter space. Better still, the grills offer the same rustic flavors you associate with outdoor cooking over an open flame.

For Black Friday, Ninja is touting some outstanding sales. With promo code BFDEAL110, shoppers can take $110 have select models. That’s substantial savings on a do-all culinary machine — one that produces char-grilled taste with the speed of a fryer. What’s more, the grills produce very little smoke, leaving your kitchen clear and odor-free.

For those living in a constant time crunch, the Foodi grills are miracle workers. The savvy machines require no flipping, meaning you can focus on other kitchen duties or something else entirely. The grills also handle frozen foods masterfully, meaning you still get to eat dinner even if you forgot to defrost the chicken. Even better, multiple settings allow for a wide grilling intensity range, satisfying those who like things rare as well as those who prefer things well-done.

The grills are great for many things, not just the obvious proteins. With a Foodi, you can whip up delicious grilled veggies, seafood, and desserts. They can fry, bake, broil, roast, and dehydrate, making no dish or recipe too tricky. And the grills work incredibly efficiently, freeing up valuable time and presenting you with a tasty meal with minimal effort and very little waiting.

Ninja boasts a wide array of recipes that work perfectly with their various grills. The machines themselves are easy to clean and can pop directly into the dishwasher. And while all of the above is reason enough to give a Ninja Foodi Grill a try (and then some), the gadgets are also set up with a powerful temperature range, reaching a heat level of 500 F.

It’s easy to feel like a dynamic chef with one of these grills at your disposal, as they take on a number of cooking styles with ease. Typically, you’d need half a dozen appliances to be able to prepare food in so many varying ways. You’ll love the versatility of the Foodi grills, so much so that the other tools of your kitchen may become a tad jealous. Whether it’s salmon dinner or a small batch of French fries on the menu, the Foodi is at the ready.

This weekend as you navigate the seemingly endless deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday — from kitchen gadgets to bikes to backpacks — think about extending your grilling days well into the offseason with a Ninja Foodi. Check out the deals at play on Ninja’s own website as well as those from other retailers across the web, like Amazon, Walmart, Kohl’s, and more. Soon, you’ll be saving cash and cooking more efficiently than you ever thought possible.

