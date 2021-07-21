  1. Food & Drink
This Ninja Blender is Discounted at Amazon — Ideal for Margaritas and Smoothies

Sure, blending drinks by hand works, but it’s not ideal and we’d argue it’s not at all fun. Making smoothies, protein shakes, or even margaritas calls for a decent and reliable blender with the power to chop ice, other solids like frozen fruit, and really mash-up that concoction. There are, of course, several options that belong on the best blenders list, but Ninja’s machines will always be there.

Always ready to rock, the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender with Auto-IQ technology is on sale at Amazon right now. You can snag it for $10 off, or $100 with free one-day Prime shipping and returns. This thing is a beast, and it holds up to 64 ounces of any liquid or concoction.

Reliable blender? Check. Crushing pitcher? Check. Awesome power? Check. The Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender with Auto-IQ technology is a large, family-size blender capable of crushing, mashing, chopping, blending, and everything in between. The 72-ounce oversized pitcher can hold up to 64 ounces of liquid at once, enough for a party or small gathering. That’s excellent if you’re making a batch of margaritas or other delicious adult beverages.

The Auto-IQ feature means it has a powerful motor with higher wattage (1,400 watts) to ensure a smooth, ready-made drink. There are three preset programs so you can blend smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, all with the press of a single button. What’s more, there are four manual programs to customize the blade movements. The components are dishwasher-safe, too, so they’re easy to clean when you’re all done. Everything is BPA-free.

Usually $110, Amazon is offering the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender for $100, or $10 off. That’s a great deal, especially since this blender doesn’t go on sale often. You get free shipping and delivery, but if you have Prime that’s upgraded to one-day shipping with free returns. If you need a new blender, now’s the ideal time to grab one. With warm days ahead, those margaritas and frozen beverages will be a real treat!

More Blender Deals Available Now

Curious about what else is out there? We rounded up all of the best blender deals for you below. See if there’s anything else that catches your eye.

Breville the Q BBL820SHY1BUS1 Blender

$350 $600
Breville's commercial-grade blender uses an 1,800-watt motor for lighter and smoother textures. Five speed settings and four one-touch programs: Green Smoothie, Dairy Smoothie, Pulse/Ice and Soup.
Buy at Wayfair

BLACK+DECKER Crush Master Blender

$56 $79
With 10 different speeds to choose from, the BLACK+DECKER Crush Master blender provides any home chef with total control over the consistency of their produce, making it an absolute steal.
Buy at Walmart

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

$500 $600
Enjoy smooth consistency with every smoothie, soup, and more, with the Vitamix A2500 smart blender. It has three settings available, a self-adjusting wireless motor, and a digital timer.
Buy at Amazon

NutriBullet Blender

$99 $120
For the home cook in need of a well-rounded blender, the NutriBullet blender is an excellent option that comes with three speeds and a pulse function to give you complete control over your produce.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen Blender System

$170 $200
With an immense array of blending options for every cooking need, no home cook has a complete kitchen without the Ninja BN801 blender system, capable of complementing any dish with perfect produce.
Buy at Best Buy

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

$100 $110
This blender combines 1,400 watts of power along with strong blades to crush ice for your smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, all at the touch of a button.
Buy at Amazon

