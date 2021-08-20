It’s the Perfect Time To Buy a Ninja Blender With These Awesome Deals

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We’ve spotted some amazing Ninja deals at Best Buy on the latest blenders including the Ninja Professional Plus Blender and the Ninja Foodi. Right now, you can save $10 on the Ninja Professional Plus Blender or a massive $30 on the Ninja Foodi. Whatever you choose, you can enjoy a vastly superior blender experience than anywhere else but you’ll need to be quick. These sale prices won’t last forever.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender — $100, was $110

One of the best blenders out there right now, the Ninja Professional Plus Blender has everything you could need to make delicious beverages and more. It uses crushing blades to quickly blitz up ice for cold drinks with its 72-ounce pitcher able to handle family-sized batches so you won’t run out of juice or smoothies any time soon. With three preset Auto IQ programs, you can easily prepare smoothies or ice cream at the touch of a button with 1,400 peak watts of power giving you perfectly crushed components in no time. Worried about cleaning? Don’t be. The Ninja – Professional Plus Blender has dishwasher-safe removable parts so even cleaning up is a breeze. It’s fantastic value for what it offers and you’re sure to be able to make some great drinks from this simple-to-use blender.

Ninja Foodi Power Blender — $150, was $180

Offering a few features you also see in the best food processors, the Ninja Foodi Power Blender is a powerful tool for your kitchen. Through its 1,400 peak watts power, it can power through frozen foods with less liquid to create the perfect smoothie bowls, nut butters, and blender ice cream. Working as a smoothie bowl maker, blender, food processor, and dough mixer all in one, there are plenty of options here with a 24-ounce nutrient extraction cup and spout lid that focus on better breakdown for smoother extractions of all your foods’ key nutrients. A variable speed control can handle heavy loads so you don’t even have to worry about stirring or shaking. With two to-go cups with spout lids, plus a bowl with a storage lid, you’ll be ready for everything with the Ninja Foodi Power Blender. All the elements are easy to clean, too, with the blender parts dishwasher safe and a cleaning brush included as well. It’s fantastic value while it’s $30 off right now at Best Buy.

More Ninja Appliances Available

If you’re looking to expand your kitchen arsenal beyond blending or pureeing, we’ve rounded up all of the best Ninja deals across its huge lineup of kitchen conveniences. Check them out!

Editors' Recommendations