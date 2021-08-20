  1. Food & Drink
It’s the Perfect Time To Buy a Ninja Blender With These Awesome Deals

We’ve spotted some amazing Ninja deals at Best Buy on the latest blenders including the Ninja Professional Plus Blender and the Ninja Foodi. Right now, you can save $10 on the Ninja Professional Plus Blender or a massive $30 on the Ninja Foodi. Whatever you choose, you can enjoy a vastly superior blender experience than anywhere else but you’ll need to be quick. These sale prices won’t last forever.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender — $100, was $110

Ninja Professional Plus Blender on a white background.

One of the best blenders out there right now, the Ninja Professional Plus Blender has everything you could need to make delicious beverages and more. It uses crushing blades to quickly blitz up ice for cold drinks with its 72-ounce pitcher able to handle family-sized batches so you won’t run out of juice or smoothies any time soon. With three preset Auto IQ programs, you can easily prepare smoothies or ice cream at the touch of a button with 1,400 peak watts of power giving you perfectly crushed components in no time. Worried about cleaning? Don’t be. The Ninja – Professional Plus Blender has dishwasher-safe removable parts so even cleaning up is a breeze. It’s fantastic value for what it offers and you’re sure to be able to make some great drinks from this simple-to-use blender.

Ninja Foodi Power Blender — $150, was $180

Ninja Foodi Blender on a white background.

Offering a few features you also see in the best food processors, the Ninja Foodi Power Blender is a powerful tool for your kitchen. Through its 1,400 peak watts power, it can power through frozen foods with less liquid to create the perfect smoothie bowls, nut butters, and blender ice cream. Working as a smoothie bowl maker, blender, food processor, and dough mixer all in one, there are plenty of options here with a 24-ounce nutrient extraction cup and spout lid that focus on better breakdown for smoother extractions of all your foods’ key nutrients. A variable speed control can handle heavy loads so you don’t even have to worry about stirring or shaking. With two to-go cups with spout lids, plus a bowl with a storage lid, you’ll be ready for everything with the Ninja Foodi Power Blender. All the elements are easy to clean, too, with the blender parts dishwasher safe and a cleaning brush included as well. It’s fantastic value while it’s $30 off right now at Best Buy.

More Ninja Appliances Available

If you’re looking to expand your kitchen arsenal beyond blending or pureeing, we’ve rounded up all of the best Ninja deals across its huge lineup of kitchen conveniences. Check them out!

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Kitchen Collection

$270 $300
Not only do you get the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fry, but also the Foodi Smart Thermometer, a grill roast rack, kebab skewers, the crisper basket, and bonus gifts!
Buy at Amazon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

$180 $200
The next generation of Ninja's original kitchen system comes with twice the functionality and a new modern design. You'll love the processor bowl attachment as well as the to-go single serve cups.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-qt Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer

$170 $200
The Pro pressure cooker and air fryer comes with 11 programmable cooking functions and endless recipe options inside the nonstick 6.5-quart cooking pot and 4.6-quart cook and crisp plate.
Buy at Best Buy

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$200 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance.
Buy at Best Buy

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$200 $240
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing which promises even cooking.
Buy at Amazon

