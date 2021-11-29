This is the Ninja Blender Cyber Monday Deal we’ve been waiting for all weekend. The super-popular Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780 is just $99, a $120 savings from the usual $218 retail price. Chopping off $120 is a significant score, and this is easily one of the Best Cyber Monday Deals we’ve seen so far. The Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780 does it all, from crushing and chopping to frozen food blending and even dough-mixing. This incredible processor will make quick work of any cooking or baking task that involves a food processor.

This Ninja Blender Cyber Monday Deal is too fantastic to pass up. If you’re still not convinced the Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780 needs to find a home on your kitchen countertop, keep reading on to see everything else this magical machine can accomplish.

Today’s Best Ninja Blender Cyber Monday Deal

Why buy

1,200-watt, 1.5-horsepower food processor

8-cup food processor bowl provides perfect, even chopping

Handy to-go cup

BPA free and dishwasher safe parts

If you’ve been coveting a Ninja Supra Blender for some time, this Cyber Monday is your lucky day. The Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor has a powerful 1,200-watt, 1.5-horsepower motor. The Total Crush Technology will quickly break down frozen fruits and vegetables or chop up large pieces of ice for smoothies. The Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780 food processor offers one-touch pulsing power for safer, convenient operation during food prep. The powerfully sharp blades will dice through anything, and unlike other blenders, the Ninja won’t jam up when the job gets too tough.

The Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780 includes an extra-large, 72-ounce pitcher with a multi-blade setup plus a double-sized food processor bowl. When you’re finished with either, simply load all of the BPA-free pieces into your dishwasher for a hassle-free clean-up. You’ll be blending again in no time at all, and you’ll look for any excuse to put the Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System to work again.

This Ninja Blender Cyber Monday Deal is your opportunity to make blending a part of your daily routine. Make your own protein drinks, frozen drinks, original smoothie recipes, or even soups with one of the best blenders on the market today. Consumer Reports even called the Ninja a fantastic value and a much better machine compared to the competition.

When Does This Ninja Blender Cyber Monday Deal End?

There’s no reason to wait for a better deal on this Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780 because this is the best Ninja Blender Cyber Monday Deal you’re going to see today. We suggest buying the blender right now. A report from Adobe Analytics shows that out-of-stock alerts on websites are up around 124% compared to the pre-pandemic era, and that number is climbing. Do not waste time thinking this over. This Ninja Blender and Food Processor will get used over and over again. It also makes an incredible Christmas gift. We can promise you that you’re going to kick yourself if you miss out on this Cyber Monday Deal.

