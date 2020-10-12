Early Prime Day Deal: Save $40 on Ninja Air Fryer Today

Just one day away from the official start of Prime Day and we’re seeing some really tempting early Prime Day deals that can extend to every part of our lives — work, entertainment, home — including the kitchen. We’re seeing a bonanza of Prime Day kitchen deals with everything from food processors to pressure cookers going on sale. Right now, you can save $40 on a Ninja Air Fryer that’s a versatile as it is speedy. It’s down to $90, from its regular piece of $130. Get it now, because this is a deal that sizzles.

French fries are pretty much everyone’s favorite food, but they come with a cost — all that fat and grease. Well, with the Ninja Air Fryer, you can cook all the fries you want and eat them nearly guilt-free. With its specialized air frying system, you can air-dry your favorite foods, like fries, with up to 75% less fat than normal frying styles.

Of course, it’s not just fries we’re talking about air frying. It’s amazing for cooking and crisping dishes like fried chicken, burgers, egg rolls, and empanadas. And it’s sweet on desserts too, giving you the tools to make cannoli, brownies, and donuts at the touch of a button. And it doesn’t just fry. You can use it to dehydrate your favorite fruits and veggies, making amazing transportable snacks, sides, and garnishes. It can also roast, which is perfect for your favorite sides at Thanksgiving. And it can reheat, helping you save food and save money on groceries.

The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a nicely sized 4-quart no-stick basket that’s big enough to fry an entire chicken or up to two pounds of french fries. It’s got massively wide-ranging temperatures, from 105 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in just a matter of minutes. The control panel is one-touch and super easy to use. And, best of all, it’s dishwasher safe, saving you hours of cleanup, which can be especially challenging when dealing with fried food.

Possibly the best part of the Ninja Air Fryer is how little oil you need to use to cook your favorite meals. It can crisp the exterior to perfection while leaving the inside moist and juicy by applying a special combination of convection cooking with traditional frying methods, like using oil. Think of it as a silent tornado of deliciousness, cooking food in less time, saving you money, and allowing you to go about your day as you prepare entire meals, and kids’ favorites, with the touch of a button.

Many of us are getting re-acquainted with our kitchens, where we’ll most likely be spending a good amount of time this winter. Give yourself a break, and some delicious meals, with the Ninja Air Fryer. Right now, you can save $40 at Amazon, where it’s down to $90, from its regular price of $130. That’s one mouth-watering deal!

