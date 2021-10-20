  1. Food & Drink
One of Our Favorite Air Fryers (Ninja AF100) is On Sale for $69 Today

By
Ninja Af1oo air fryer on a kitchen counter with plate of fried chicken wings next to it.

Want to make delicious fried foods without the guilt, the danger, and the cleanup? Then it’s time to shop for one of the best air fryers! Air fryers have become super popular over the last year, and in this case, the hype is well warranted. Sometimes, good things are good, and this is true of America’s favorite new kitchen appliance. Right now, you can get this Ninja AF100 4 Quart Air Fryer on sale at Walmart for just $69, marked down $20 from its regular price of $89. You’ll be able to cook everything from crispy restaurant-style fries to savory chicken wings to fancy dishes for two, like chicken cordon bleu or cornish game hens.

Be the star of every football party this year when you whip up delicious hot wings and other appetizers for your crew. Air fryers are an awesome way to make tasty culinary creations without using a ton of unhealthy oils and fats. These kitchen appliances work similarly to a regular convection oven, by circulating super-hot air around the interior space, so your food can cook evenly from all angles. Because of the compact size and metal fry basket used in the air fryer, food comes out with a fresh, crispy texture that is unmatched by other frying methods. You’ll use little to no oil when cooking in an air fryer, which makes this a healthy alternative to deep-frying or pan-frying methods.

This air fryer features a 4-quart capacity that is large enough to cook ample sides or entrees for your family or friends. The cooking parts are all dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. When you order this air fryer, you’ll also receive a recipe book to help you learn how to cook in your air fryer while providing you plenty of inspiration for your own recipes.

Don’t pass up this awesome Black Friday air fryer deal from Walmart. Order now to get the Ninja AF100 4 Quart Air Fryer on sale for just $69, and save $20 off the regularly marked price of $89. You’ll be a hero to your kids when you serve them crisp and fresh dino nuggets, and a hero to your significant other when you serve them a delicious and healthy meal of fried chicken or veggie tempura. Check out the other Walmart Black Friday deals to find even more great early sales on home and kitchen gear.

More Air Fryer Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great air fryer deals happening now. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$180 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all. more
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$88 $100
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying. more
Buy at Sears

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$200 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance. more
Buy at Best Buy

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $129
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals. more
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$170 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package. more
Buy at Amazon

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings. more
Buy at Walmart

