 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Usually $80, this Ninja Mini air fryer just had its price slashed to $40

John Alexander
By
The Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer with two plates of food.

Do you want delicious fried food but are avoiding loading up on an oil-based diet? Or maybe you’re concerned that olive oil is going away. You might want to consider getting an air fryer. With the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, now on sale for just $40, you have a low-risk way of trying out the trendy cooking technique. (Note, at 2 quarts this product isn’t nearly as “mini” as the name suggests.) But that $40 price is a special deal and it won’t last forever, as the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer is usually $80. So, tap the button below to grab yours off of Amazon while this deal lasts and you can save $40.

Why you should buy the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer

There’s no secret that air frying food has been the post Covid-era cooking trend everyone is talking about. The Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, when on sale, is the fantastic place to get yourself right in the middle of that trend. Be sure to preheat the air fryer and pop your food in this 1000W, non-stick unit cooking. It heats up quick and has a simple 60-minute timer so you’ll be able to be alerted when just about any food is done cooking.

Recommended Videos

One interesting thing to note about the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer is just how not “mini” it is. At two quarts in storage, Ninja asserts that it can hold up to a pound of French fries. That’s definitely enough for at least a couple of people, especially if you have other foods in the oven. Don’t worry, for a small family, this is going to be enough in the size department. For a single person, if you can out eat the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer you’re better than most.

Related

Ready to get started on your latest home cooking food trend? Tap the button to grab your very own Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer for $40, which is $40 off of the usual $80 price. This deal is not going to last forever, so be sure to pick it up while you can. Then, while you’re waiting for your delivery, be sure to brush up on these 10 essential cooking skills so you can make a full meal alongside your new Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The Best Ninja Air Fryer To Make Meals in a Snap
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1, 8 Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Multicooker, OS401

Whether you're looking to make healthier cooking choices or searching for kitchen tools that work in counter spaces, you've probably considered getting an air fryer. This innovative and super popular appliance can create everything from perfectly crispy French fries to wonderfully tender steak using little to no oil. Air fryers come in several different styles, including basket-style, which is great for foods like fries. An oven-style which is ideal for vegetables and proteins, and even toaster oven styles that can roast, bake, and broil in addition to air fry.

When shopping for air fryers it's important to know what an air fryer is and what it does, there are a lot of things to think about besides just the style. It's also important to consider the size, the features, and the brand. One of the most notable names in kitchen appliances is Ninja and just like their blender, they also have a high-quality air fryer line. If you're in the market for a new air fryer and we're curious about what Ninja has to offer, we've gathered the best Ninja air fryers for you to try.
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL

Read more
Why 1,000 Best Buy Customers Love This $35 Mini Air Fryer
bella pro series 4 quart air fryer deal best buy december 2021 mini

When checking out the best air fryer deals, you might be wondering just how much you need an air fryer. We get it. Air fryers might be one of the most popular kitchen appliances out there at the moment but is it all just hype? Right now is the perfect time to find out for not much cash at all. That's because Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series 4-quart air fryer for just $35. A huge reduction of 50% off means you save $35, making this 'impulse buy' territory. If you're still not sure about buying an air fryer, read on while we tell you all about them.

On the surface, the Bella Pro Series 4-quart Air Fryer is an ideal purchase to make. However, if you're the kind of person that ends up buying kitchen gadgets and only using them once (if at all), it's a good idea to learn a bit more about them first. While this Bella model doesn't feature amongst our best air fryer brands or our look at the best small air fryers, it's still worth checking out.

Read more
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is Just $60 for Green Monday 2021
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on a counter with accessories.

If you've been planning to purchase a coffee maker that's affordable but still very functional, you shouldn't miss the Keurig deals for Green Monday, which is one of the busiest shopping days for the retail industry. Keurig popularized the single-serve, pod-based coffee system, and you can enjoy its convenience and versatility with the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, which is currently available from Amazon for just $60 after a $20 discount to its original price of $80.

Keurig is a mainstay in our list of the best coffee makers, and the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is part of our list of the best Keurig coffee makers, so you shouldn't worry about quality if you decide to push through with this purchase. The coffee maker gives you the choice of making beverages for any cup size between 6 ounces and 12 ounces, so you'll have the perfect mix and concentration for your drinks as you control the amount of water that you add to the reservoir with each brew. The coffee is ready after just a few minutes, so there's virtually no waiting time involved if you badly need to jumpstart your senses with a hot drink.

Read more