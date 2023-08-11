Usually $80, this Ninja Mini air fryer just had its price slashed to $40

Do you want delicious fried food but are avoiding loading up on an oil-based diet? Or maybe you’re concerned that olive oil is going away. You might want to consider getting an air fryer. With the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, now on sale for just $40, you have a low-risk way of trying out the trendy cooking technique. (Note, at 2 quarts this product isn’t nearly as “mini” as the name suggests.) But that $40 price is a special deal and it won’t last forever, as the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer is usually $80. So, tap the button below to grab yours off of Amazon while this deal lasts and you can save $40.

Why you should buy the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer

There’s no secret that air frying food has been the post Covid-era cooking trend everyone is talking about. The Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, when on sale, is the fantastic place to get yourself right in the middle of that trend. Be sure to preheat the air fryer and pop your food in this 1000W, non-stick unit cooking. It heats up quick and has a simple 60-minute timer so you’ll be able to be alerted when just about any food is done cooking.

Recommended Videos

One interesting thing to note about the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer is just how not “mini” it is. At two quarts in storage, Ninja asserts that it can hold up to a pound of French fries. That’s definitely enough for at least a couple of people, especially if you have other foods in the oven. Don’t worry, for a small family, this is going to be enough in the size department. For a single person, if you can out eat the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer you’re better than most.

Ready to get started on your latest home cooking food trend? Tap the button to grab your very own Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer for $40, which is $40 off of the usual $80 price. This deal is not going to last forever, so be sure to pick it up while you can. Then, while you’re waiting for your delivery, be sure to brush up on these 10 essential cooking skills so you can make a full meal alongside your new Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer.

Editors' Recommendations