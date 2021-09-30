The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of the most popular ways of adding to your kitchen’s capabilities is by buying from air fryer deals, as these cooking devices prepare healthier meals without sacrificing flavor. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on one though, especially with offers such as this one from Walmart for the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer that slashes its price by $20, making it even more affordable at just $69 compared to its original price of $89.

Ninja is one of the brands in The Manual’s best air fryers, so you’re sure that you’re getting a top-quality device with the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer. Compared to traditional frying methods that use a lot of oil, the food that you prepare through an air fryer is healthier because you only need a little bit of oil, if any. The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, which offers a temperature range of 105 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, will cook crispy food that remains moist and juicy on the inside.

After cooking any of The Manual’s best air fryer recipes, or your own, cleanup is easy because the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer’s ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe. In addition to air frying, the device is also capable of roasting, reheating, and dehydrating, with all these functions easily accessible on the control panel.

If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer. It’s available for just $69, after a $20 discount to its original price of $89. It’s unclear how long the deal will be available though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Air Fryer Deals

The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer is already a steal at its original price, so it’s an even better deal with Walmart’s discount. However, if you want to look at other offers to make sure that you’re getting the best one, we’ll help you out. We’ve rounded up some of the best air fryer deals from different retailers that you can shop today.

Editors' Recommendations