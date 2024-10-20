 Skip to main content
New England Coffee replaces plastic coffee pods with new innovation

Replacing plastic pods with a compostable alternative

New England Coffee Company has launched BPI-certified, commercial compostable single-serve coffee pods as part of the growing movement for more sustainable coffee options. With over 100 years in the coffee industry, New England Coffee continues to innovate as part of its commitment to helping coffee lovers improve their drinking experience while paving the way for a more sustainable lifestyle.

Made of plant-based mesh, this innovation will be used across all single-serve coffee pod products as the company moves away from using single-serve plastic pods.

The switch away from single-serve plastic pods delivers a more decadent aroma and fresher coffee flavor for customers while also serving as a “feel good” choice that is better for the environment. Each part of the new plant-based pod’s design has been carefully considered, from the commercially compostable lid to the upcycled brown ring made of coffee bean skins. The mesh filter, used instead of traditional plastic, is constructed with plant-based materials. As such, each pod is now friendlier to the environment and helps reduce plastic waste.

New England Coffee Company has implemented this exciting change for all coffee flavors, including specialty blends like the Breakfast Blend and Blueberry Cobbler coffee blend. Coffee drinkers who enjoy using single-serving brewing machines like the Keurig can now opt for this single-serve PurPod solution. Reducing coffee waste and composting services can help return valuable nutrients to our soil.

This new announcement aligns with two of New England Coffee’s brand goals: perfecting coffee taste while using eco-friendly packaging. The new pods can be purchased online or in stores at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and top grocery stores across the U.S.

