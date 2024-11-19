Smaller coffee bags, higher prices

Known as the world’s biggest coffee producer, Nestle SA will continue raising coffee bag prices. For those who are big fans of Nespresso pod capsules, this price increase may also impact the cost of Nespresso pods, as Nestle owns the brand. Today, the company announced it will roll out price increases and make bags smaller to limit the impact of higher bean prices on its bottom line.

This coffee price increase announcement follows two previously announced increases since 2022. Within 2024, coffee prices continued to rise after harsh weather impacted crops for top suppliers such as Brazil, Colombia, and Vietnam. Challenging weather conditions in key growing markets like these contribute to price increases. With high demand and less supply, many coffee brands have felt the effects of these changing conditions.

While Nestle is less dependent on ground coffee beans than its competitors, thanks to its instant coffee products, the company still feels the effects of rising coffee bean prices. In addition to Nespresso, Nestle owns other commonly known coffee brands such as Starbucks At-Home, Nescafe, and Blue Bottle Coffee. This price increase announcement can potentially impact all brands’ subsidiaries, too.

As part of Nestle’s new strategies to combat rising coffee prices, the brand also plans to offer a range of pack sizes, such as single-serve mixes and refills. Offering a range of price points will help to attract more consumers. In addition, the brand now uses a new extraction technology to get as much coffee out of each bean as possible. Nestle noted that the new extraction process does not impact the quality of the coffee beans.