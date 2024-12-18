 Skip to main content
Tired of energy crashes? Here’s a Beanless coffee worth trying

Coffee flavor without the beans

By
Minus Beanless Coffee
Minus Coffee / Minus Coffee

Energy crashes are almost a universal experience for coffee drinkers, especially those with multiple cups throughout the day. To solve this frustrating problem, better-for-you-brand Minus Coffee has crafted the Minus Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte, an instant, beanless coffee with no caffeine crashes. This innovative latte features 50 mg of caffeine, about half the caffeine in a standard cup of coffee. Each cup contains 6 grams of plant-based protein and L-theanine, an amino acid that helps reduce stress and anxiety.

This unique beanless coffee uses upcycled ingredients like date seeds, grape seeds, and other plant-based ingredients to create beanless coffee with the same taste as coffee without the negative impacts on well-being and the
environment. Maricel Saenz, CEO and founder of Minus Coffee has recently commented, “Minus Coffee reflects my new approach to life: being intentional, contributing to a healthier planet, prioritizing well-being, and making space for what truly matters. Because it’s not just about what’s in your cup; it’s about how you feel after you drink it.” This product aims to help coffee drinkers seek healthier alternatives to maintain more regular hormone levels.

The new Minus Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte is available for pre-order on the brand’s website, launching January 7th, 2025. Each bag contains ten servings of the beanless coffee in a resealable pouch. Minus Coffee tastes like traditional coffee, featuring rich notes of berries and dark chocolate with no earthy aftertaste. Its clean ingredient list means no chemical flavor from gums or artificial sweeteners; they are both non-GMO and gluten-free.

The world’s first ceramic to-go coffee cup is here
Sleek, customizable, and no metallic taste
Created Co. Coffee Mug

After a year of iterating on the design, testing prototypes, and perfecting details, the leading drinkware company, Created Co., has unveiled its latest product: the NOMAD tumbler. This long-awaited product has been carefully designed by passionate members of the coffee community. It offers a ceramic-coated vessel with a color-matched interior and exterior.

The idea behind the innovative ceramic-coated design comes from common complaints by coffee drinkers using to-go cups that leave a metallic taste behind. Using ceramic helps solve this problem and creates a more enjoyable coffee-drinking experience. As such, the NOMAD Tumbler's intelligent design preserves nuanced flavors and aromas in coffee and eliminates interference with natural flavors.

Can drinking coffee extend your life? New study suggests it may
Is coffee the key to a longer life?
A person sitting at their work desk drinking out of a Starbucks cup.

The fine line between enjoying the right amount of coffee and drinking too much coffee continues to be a challenging concept to master for many coffee drinkers. To add to the dilemma, a new meta-analysis study dove into the research of nearly 85 studies to examine coffee's relationship to portability rates and health indicators. This new study, headed by a team from the University of Coimbra in Portugal, suggests that drinking about three cups of coffee per day could extend lifespan by about 1.84 years per person.

The findings of this study showcase the potential for drinking coffee to protect against chronic diseases, such as Type 2 Diabetes, as well as age-associated diseases, such as stroke, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. Researchers suggest that the benefits of coffee come from bioactive compounds within the drink known as polyphenols. Polyphenols may offer anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, fighting against the disease. However, the key to taking advantage of these benefits from coffee is "moderate consumption," which generally means around three to five cups of coffee per day for most adults.

Does coffee dehydrate you? Debunking this common misconception
Understanding coffee's effects
Small coffee cup and saucer

Every coffee drinker has reached a point where they realize they've consumed about three or four cups of coffee and almost no water in a day. At this point, the notion that coffee dehydrates you may run through your head, reminding you to grab a glass of water. While drinking enough water is critical regardless of coffee consumption, the concept that coffee dehydrates you is not entirely true.
The misconception stems from the idea that coffee is a diuretic, which is true. However, are these diuretic effects enough to cause symptoms of dehydration? In this guide, we'll break down everything you need to know about the question, "Does coffee dehydrate you?" Is this common belief made up, or is there some truth to it? Let's explore.
Does coffee dehydrate you?

While coffee is a diuretic, that doesn't necessarily mean it dehydrates you. Coffee's caffeine content increases the amount of urine your body produces, which can increase the amount of fluids you lose. This process creates a mild diuretic effect, helping your kidneys to draw out extra salt and water. However, coffee is made of nearly 95% to 98% water, so the diuretic effects are mild. All in all, this means that the short answer is no, coffee does not dehydrate you.
Developing a tolerance

