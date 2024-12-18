Tired of energy crashes? Here’s a Beanless coffee worth trying

Energy crashes are almost a universal experience for coffee drinkers, especially those with multiple cups throughout the day. To solve this frustrating problem, better-for-you-brand Minus Coffee has crafted the Minus Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte, an instant, beanless coffee with no caffeine crashes. This innovative latte features 50 mg of caffeine, about half the caffeine in a standard cup of coffee. Each cup contains 6 grams of plant-based protein and L-theanine, an amino acid that helps reduce stress and anxiety.

This unique beanless coffee uses upcycled ingredients like date seeds, grape seeds, and other plant-based ingredients to create beanless coffee with the same taste as coffee without the negative impacts on well-being and the

environment. Maricel Saenz, CEO and founder of Minus Coffee has recently commented, “Minus Coffee reflects my new approach to life: being intentional, contributing to a healthier planet, prioritizing well-being, and making space for what truly matters. Because it’s not just about what’s in your cup; it’s about how you feel after you drink it.” This product aims to help coffee drinkers seek healthier alternatives to maintain more regular hormone levels.

The new Minus Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte is available for pre-order on the brand’s website, launching January 7th, 2025. Each bag contains ten servings of the beanless coffee in a resealable pouch. Minus Coffee tastes like traditional coffee, featuring rich notes of berries and dark chocolate with no earthy aftertaste. Its clean ingredient list means no chemical flavor from gums or artificial sweeteners; they are both non-GMO and gluten-free.

