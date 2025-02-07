Cocktails to make with Eli Manning’s team up with Knob Creek

Table of Contents Table of Contents Knob Creek Scofflaw Knob Creek Perfect Manhattan

New Orleans legend Eli Manning recently teamed up with Knob Creek for a special bourbon release named Bold Pick — making that an obvious choice of sipper for watching the game this weekend. But as well as drinking your bourbon neat, you can also enjoy it in cocktails.

The key to working with high-quality spirits is to remember that they don’t need a ton of other ingredients to make a great drink. You’re looking to highlight and emphasize the best flavors of the spirit, not to cover it up with a boat load of liqueurs, syrups, or other additions. So if you want a drink to make the best of a fine rye or bourbon, then look for a simple and classic recipe. Knob Creek has a couple of suggestions for minimal, elegant cocktails that will bring out the best of your spirits and make a drink worthy of those high-end bottles — the always popular Manhattan cocktail, and the classic sour inspired Scofflaw cocktail.

Knob Creek Scofflaw

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Knob Creek 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey

1 part dry vermouth

3/4 part fresh lemon juice

3/4 part grenadine

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients with ice and shake.

2. Strain into a chilled glass.

Knob Creek Perfect Manhattan

Ingredients::

2 parts Knob Creek 9 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey

1/2 part sweet vermouth

1/2 part dry vermouth

Dash of Fee Brothers Aromatic Bitters

Maraschino cherry

Method:

1. Combine the bourbon, vermouth and bitters in a mixing glass. Swirl with ice to chill.

2. Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a maraschino cherry.