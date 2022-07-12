Home chefs and bakers, it’s time to get excited because there is a KitchenAid Mixer Prime Day deal that you won’t want to miss. Right now, Walmart is offering the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for only $269, marked down from its original price of $329. That’s a whopping ! Have you ever seen a KitchenAid Mixer Prime Day deal quite like this?

You may be wondering why Prime Day deals aren’t happening exclusively at Amazon, and that’s because Amazon’s biggest competitors have figured out that the best way to keep up with Amazon during the Prime Day festivities is to join in on the fun. And that means more fun for everyone because the Walmart Prime Day deals are definitely worth getting excited about, too. Case in point: this fantastic KitchenAid Mixer Prime Day deal.

3 reasons to buy the KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Size says it all

There’s no kitchen tool that’s more iconic than the KitchenAid Stand Mixer. It’s an amazing kitchen companion that hard-core bakers simply love for one reason: It makes baking easier. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the KitchenAid Mixer can mix dough for up to eight dozen cookies at a time. This means your holiday cookie swap this year will be a breeze, and your family and friends will enjoy your mixer as much as you do.

It’s made to last for years to come

High-quality materials and construction mean the KitchenAid Mixer is made to last. The metal used is highly durable, and the mixer bowl has a total of 59 touch points. This means mixing results will be superior every time, and will remain so for years to come. The tilt-head design gives you better access to the mixing bowl, and allows you to easily add ingredients. The head then locks in place while the gadget is working. Ten speeds are available on the KitchenAid Mixer, which means all of your recipes and tasks can be accomplished – from a slow stir speed to rapid whip.

A variety of attachments means a world of possibilities

Three total attachments are included with the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, including a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip. You can also purchase more than 10 attachments separately to make the most of your new mixer’s cooking and baking possibilities. Other attachments give you the ability to make fresh pasta, burger meat, ice cream, and more.

Considering all of its capabilities, its durability, and capacity, it’s no wonder that the KitchenAid Stand Mixer has become a staple item in kitchens everywhere. The possibilities it presents are truly endless, and once you get it up and running, you’ll be amazed at how much time and energy it saves, even compared to the best hand mixers, and best of all, you’ll be inspired all over again to get creative in the kitchen. If you can score one of these as part of a KitchenAid Mixer Prime Day deal, you absolutely won’t regret it.

