Why You Need to Buy This Kamado Joe Jr. Egg Grill at Walmart Today

The arrival of this year’s Prime Day deals means that the summer shopping season is back on (after being sadly postponed last year for obvious reasons), but every man knows that summer is also the season for something that’s just as important: Grilling. If like many foodies, you’re looking forward to getting your grill on, then Walmart’s Prime Day sale, which it is calling Deals for Days, has an enticing offer right now on the awesome Kamado Joe Jr. charcoal grill which is the perfect size for camping, tailgating, or just grilling at home. Here’s what we love about it.

You can spend thousands on a modern cutting-edge gas grill, but for our money, we agree with grandpa: Nothing beats old-school charcoal when it comes to grilling up meats properly. A charcoal grill remains unbeaten when it comes to achieving that perfect chargrilled smoky flavor when you’re cooking up chicken, burgers, steaks, hot dogs, fish, bratwurst, or even some veggie skewers. Another big advantage of charcoal grills is that they don’t cost a fortune, and the compact Kamado Joe Jr. grill punches well above its weight.

The Kamado Joe Jr. charcoal grill has a 13.5-inch stainless steel cooking grate and its egg-shaped design is easily portable. It’s big enough to grill up some burgers at home while remaining compact enough for camping trips, tailgate parties, or just tossing it in the car and taking it over to a friend’s house when the party’s happening there. Charcoal grills like the Kamado Joe Jr. are also much simpler and less fussy than gas grills. Its thick-walled chamber locks in heat and moisture, and it features a cast iron air vent and a built-in thermometer for easy temperature control.

The striking blaze red color of the Kamado Joe Jr. grill looks great, too. Aesthetics admittedly aren’t the most important thing when it comes to grilling, of course — the grill’s ability to cook up some tasty meat is — but we’ll never turn up our noses at great design (we’re firm believers that you don’t have to sacrifice form for function). Just as attractive is the price: The Walmart Deals for Days sale knocks this excellent charcoal grill down to just $399 after a nice limited-time $100 markdown.

