Amazon isn’t the only retailer with a Prime Day sale. There are also Walmart Prime Day deals also known as Walmart Deals for Days. The event has plenty of fantastic bargains going on including this fantastic Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 6 Quart Pressure Cooker which is down to just $59 right now for a strictly limited time only. If you’ve been looking for a new Instant Pot, this is the time to snap one up thanks to the massive $40 savings you can enjoy. Be quick though — stock is sure to be strictly limited.

If you’ve been wondering why you should buy an Instant Pot, there are plenty of good reasons as we looked at. Simply put, it makes cooking great meals so much easier and simpler for you. The Instant Pot Viva offers nine different features including the ability to pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, warm, and sous vide food. It can even be used to make yogurts and cakes as well as sterilize too.

That means you can use this gadget to slow cook an amazing chili or stew while you’re busy working away with minimal interaction needed from you. Alternatively, you can use it to cook rice perfectly or opt to sauté your favorite veggies. Want to cook fast instead of slow? The pressure cooking feature means you can cook up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods so you can spend more time enjoying your delicious creations and less time waiting for them to finish up cooking.

The Instant Pot Viva offers 15 Smart Touch customizable programs so you won’t have to spend much time getting it ready. These programs include options for cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, and much more so there’s something for every mood here. Its 6-quart capacity means it’s the ideal capacity for up to six people too so you can get plenty made here or choose to batch cook for smaller households.

Wrapping things up neatly, the Instant Pot Viva also has plenty of great safety features plus it’s easy to clean so there’s really no downside here. Ordinarily priced at $99, you can snap one up for just $59 as part of the Walmart Prime Day deals so get to it now while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed.

