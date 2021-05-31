We Can’t Believe How Cheap the Instant Pot Ultra is for Memorial Day

If you’re shopping this year’s Memorial Day sales for something to up-level your cooking skills, look no further. Amazon has the Instant Pot Ultra on sale for 50% off, marked down from its normal $140 to $70 for today only. There are plenty of enticing Memorial Day Instant Pot deals, but this is the hottest deal going on an advanced Instant Pot.

If you think all Instant Pots are the same, we’re happy to introduce you to the Instant Pot Ultra. This 6-quart average-family-sized multifunction programmable pressure cooker has the latest features to assist your culinary creativity and boost your kitchen confidence. The Instant Pot Ultra has 10 cooking functions. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice and porridge cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker, sauté and searing cooker, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Each of the settings has precise temperature and pressure controls managed by a microprocessor for accurate, consistent cooking.

There are 16 Smart Programs stored in the Ultra’s bag of tricks, so picking a type of cooking is even easier than choosing a function. The digital control panel has a central dial that makes navigating the function and program menu easier than ever. Other new features include automatic altitude adjustment and a visible cooking progress indicator so you can tell where you are in meal prep with a quick glance.

If you don’t want to wait for slow pressure release with the Instant Pot Ultra, a quick-release button helps you reduce the pressure safely and rapidly. The Ultra comes with a stainless steel cooking pot, a steam rack, and a pot lid. The pot now also has a lid holder so you no longer have to try to figure out where to put the lid when you remove it.

If you’re new to Instant Pots and not sure what you’ll cook with it, you can find enough recipes on the internet and in the hundreds of published Instant Pot cookbooks. There is also an Alexa Skill and app to help you select recipes, make shopping lists, and use the Instant Pot.

This 50% off Memorial Day sale expires at midnight tonight, so if you want to buy this family-sized Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 multifunction programmable pressure cooker at the best price you’ll find this year, buy it now for just $70, half the normal $140 list price.

