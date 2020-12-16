  1. Food & Drink
Last Chance to Order Instant Pot for Delivery Before Christmas

If you don’t really know what an Instant Pot is despite having heard about them from time to time, let’s break it down for you like this: you know what a slow cooker is, right? And a sauté pan? And you’re familiar with rice cookers? How about a food steamer? Great, you’re more than halfway home, because that is four out of the seven kitchen tools that this one countertop appliance can replace.

True to its name, the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7 in 1 Pressure Cooker has seven different distinct functions. And it can be used to cook dozens of different foods to perfection, from soups to roasts to rice to potatoes to yogurt and so much more. Also, more often than not said cooking involves nothing more than the push of a couple of buttons: This digital device has clearly indicated controls and a large LCD screen, and really the only guesswork involved is thinking of a meal the kids will actually like.

Beyond the many functions and myriad meals this 6-quart Instant Pot can cook up quickly and easily, there are some other numbers we should be discussing. First, there is the number of days left before Christmas, which is not a large number. But if you order this thing ASAP (meaning now — if you’re reading this, then doing so is entirely within the realm of possibility, after all) it will be delivered before Christmas, meaning you can still give a great gift or make your own holiday dinner prep a bit easier.

Second, there’s the number 40, which is how many dollars you’ll save if you order the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7 in 1 Pressure Cooker right now. Usually priced at $100, it is currently on sale for $60. But that won’t last, nor will this little window of time you have left before Christmas arrives.

Oh, and two more numbers to talk about in case you still aren’t sold here. The first is the number 4.7, which is how many stars out of five this device has on Amazon. The second is 145,700-plus, which is how many ratings it has at present! Act fast and you can make this part of someone’s new kitchen gift this holiday season.

