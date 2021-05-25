Instant Pot Just Had a HUGE Price Cut in Early Memorial Day Deal

We’ve got all the scoop on early Memorial Day sales including this fantastic deal on an Instant Pot Duo Mini. Right now, you can snap it up from Walmart for just $69, saving you $30 on the usual price. With a 30% savings, this is an awesome time to treat yourself to a far superior way of cooking. It’s the kind of kitchen gadget you’ll wonder how you lived without, thanks to its highly versatile nature.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini is well-loved for very good reason. It does a little bit of everything, all incredibly well, simplifying the cooking process. That means you can use it as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, or to sauté all your favorite veggies. That level of versatility is awesome if you’re bored of conventional cooking with Instant Pots feeling like the future of cooking. That’s why we went into depth about why you should buy an Instant Pot so you know exactly what to expect.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini is so-called because it’s a little smaller than others with a 3-quart capacity but that’s plenty for solo cooking or cooking for a partner or housemate. The device offers three slow cook heat settings besides all its other features and it emits no steam, heat, or cooking smells so it’s ideal for a small apartment. An auto keep-warm feature means it’s always ready for you. plus there’s a delay-start feature too if you need to plan a little better.

Simply put, it’s a super convenient way of cooking. Simply toss all your favorite ingredients in the pot and the Instant Pot Duo Mini will do all the hard work for you, resulting in delicious meals every time with minimal effort.

Normally priced at $99, the Instant Pot Duo Mini is down to just $69 at Walmart right now courtesy of early Memorial Day sales. It is the ideal time to treat yourself to a better way of cooking and you’re sure to be delighted with the results. Be quick though. Stock is likely to be limited at this amazing price.

