Walmart Slashed the Price of This Mini Instant Pot Today

Instant Pot Duo Mini

Adding an Instant Pot to your kitchen is a great idea and right now, you can buy an Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 for just $66 at Walmart, saving you $34 on the usual price. A fantastic deal, this is your chance to discover exactly why you should buy an Instant Pot, and for less than usual. Be quick though as stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 offers a three-quart compact design that’s ideal for those short on space in their kitchen and looking to cook for just themselves. The Instant Pot emits no steam, heat, or cooking smell so it’s ideal for smaller areas. It provides seven different features including pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, sautéing, yogurt making, and it acts as a warmer of food, too. A simple touchpad design means you can choose different programs including a fully automatic pressure cooking program, three slow cooking heat settings, and more, so it’s really easy to use.

Other features include a delay start option as well as an automatic keep warm feature so you don’t need to be constantly checking how the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 is doing by itself. 700W of power means that cooking is fast and easy, too, with a lid and cooking pot that are both dishwasher safe. It’s easily one of the most convenient gadgets you could ever add to your kitchen, saving you plenty of time while still helping you create some delicious meals to eat throughout the day.

Ordinarily priced at $100, the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 is down to just $66 for a limited time only at Walmart. Don’t miss out on the must-have kitchen appliance of the year. You’ll love how much time it will save you.

More Instant Pot Deals

Looking for a larger Instant Pot? Many of our other Instant Pot deals might suit you better. Alternatively, we also have the best Ninja deals which include some great blenders, air fryers, and pressure cookers with extensive features. They’re all great ways of improving your kitchen appliance collection.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$66 $70
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$89 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Omni Plus

$180 $250
A 10-in-1 version of your favorite small appliance - this one doubles as a small convection oven and toaster oven.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro

$115 $130
Cooking has never been this easy with the Instant Pot Pro that offers 10+ cooking functions in a single pot. It allows you to save time while not compromising any flavor.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Official Mesh Steamer Basket, Set of 2

$28 $30
Don't risk buying off-brand steamer baskets for your Instant Pot. These official baskets from Instant Pot are stainless steel and are guaranteed to fit 6-8qt models.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$150 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

