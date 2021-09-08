Walmart Slashed the Price of This Mini Instant Pot Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Adding an Instant Pot to your kitchen is a great idea and right now, you can buy an Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 for just $66 at Walmart, saving you $34 on the usual price. A fantastic deal, this is your chance to discover exactly why you should buy an Instant Pot, and for less than usual. Be quick though as stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 offers a three-quart compact design that’s ideal for those short on space in their kitchen and looking to cook for just themselves. The Instant Pot emits no steam, heat, or cooking smell so it’s ideal for smaller areas. It provides seven different features including pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, sautéing, yogurt making, and it acts as a warmer of food, too. A simple touchpad design means you can choose different programs including a fully automatic pressure cooking program, three slow cooking heat settings, and more, so it’s really easy to use.

Other features include a delay start option as well as an automatic keep warm feature so you don’t need to be constantly checking how the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 is doing by itself. 700W of power means that cooking is fast and easy, too, with a lid and cooking pot that are both dishwasher safe. It’s easily one of the most convenient gadgets you could ever add to your kitchen, saving you plenty of time while still helping you create some delicious meals to eat throughout the day.

Ordinarily priced at $100, the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 is down to just $66 for a limited time only at Walmart. Don’t miss out on the must-have kitchen appliance of the year. You’ll love how much time it will save you.

