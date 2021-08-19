This Is Your Excuse to Finally Buy an Instant Pot

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been thinking for a while about why you should buy an Instant Pot we’ve spotted a great deal for you. At the moment, you can buy an Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 for just $61 saving you $39 on the usual price. Available at Walmart, it’s part of the back-to-school sales and guaranteed to be a way of making your apartment a little more homily if you’re planning on moving soon. Be quick though. At this price, we can’t see stock lasting for long.

The beauty behind Instant Pots is that they offer so many varied features that you can seriously whip up some of the best dinner recipes using one. In the case of the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1, it has seven different features as the name suggests meaning there’s plenty of flexibility here. Through the one device, you can use it to slow cook, sauté, pressure cook, rice cook, steam, make yogurt as well as keep food warm. Its 3-quart capacity is just the right size for cooking up for a few of you so you can simply toss some food in and use the Instant Pot’s automatic settings to do all the hard work for you.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 emits no steam, heat or cooking smells so it’s ideal if you’re short on space with a small apartment, for instance, with an auto keep-warm feature meaning your meal will keep toasty while you’re busy working on that paper for school. There’s a delay start feature too if you’re planning ahead. Worried about clean-up duty? Don’t be as the stainless steel internal components are simple to clean up and the lid and cooking pot are dishwasher safe.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 is a game-changer in the kitchen thanks to being so convenient and effective at cooking up some delicious treats for you. Ordinarily priced at $100, the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 is down to just $61 right now at Walmart as part of the back-to-school sales. You won’t want to miss out.

