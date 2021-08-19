  1. Food & Drink
This Is Your Excuse to Finally Buy an Instant Pot

If you’ve been thinking for a while about why you should buy an Instant Pot we’ve spotted a great deal for you. At the moment, you can buy an Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 for just $61 saving you $39 on the usual price. Available at Walmart, it’s part of the back-to-school sales and guaranteed to be a way of making your apartment a little more homily if you’re planning on moving soon. Be quick though. At this price, we can’t see stock lasting for long.

The beauty behind Instant Pots is that they offer so many varied features that you can seriously whip up some of the best dinner recipes using one. In the case of the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1, it has seven different features as the name suggests meaning there’s plenty of flexibility here. Through the one device, you can use it to slow cook, sauté, pressure cook, rice cook, steam, make yogurt as well as keep food warm. Its 3-quart capacity is just the right size for cooking up for a few of you so you can simply toss some food in and use the Instant Pot’s automatic settings to do all the hard work for you.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 emits no steam, heat or cooking smells so it’s ideal if you’re short on space with a small apartment, for instance, with an auto keep-warm feature meaning your meal will keep toasty while you’re busy working on that paper for school. There’s a delay start feature too if you’re planning ahead. Worried about clean-up duty? Don’t be as the stainless steel internal components are simple to clean up and the lid and cooking pot are dishwasher safe.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 is a game-changer in the kitchen thanks to being so convenient and effective at cooking up some delicious treats for you. Ordinarily priced at $100, the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 is down to just $61 right now at Walmart as part of the back-to-school sales. You won’t want to miss out.

More Instant Pot Deals

If you’re thinking something slightly different might be best for you, we also have other Instant Pot deals neatly rounded up for you. Alternatively, if you’re thinking of improving your kitchen with other gadgets, why not check out all the great air fryer deals too? When it comes to the best brands, there are loads of awesome Ninja Foodi deals too if you’re thinking of snagging a great all-in-one countertop cooker.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$61 $70
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$150 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro

$115 $130
Cooking has never been this easy with the Instant Pot Pro that offers 10+ cooking functions in a single pot. It allows you to save time while not compromising any flavor.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Omni Plus

$200 $250
A 10-in-1 version of your favorite small appliance - this one doubles as a small convection oven and toaster oven.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Official Mesh Steamer Basket, Set of 2

$23 $30
Don't risk buying off-brand steamer baskets for your Instant Pot. These official baskets from Instant Pot are stainless steel and are guaranteed to fit 6-8qt models.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$79 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Walmart

