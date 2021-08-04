  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Instant Pot That Does Everything Is Ridiculously Cheap at Walmart Today

By
Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp with accessories lined up around it on a white background.

When kitting out your kitchen, it’s important to have all the most essential kitchen appliances, and right now, you can buy a fantastic Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp for just $98 at Walmart. That’s a discount of $51 on the usual price representing a substantial saving and demonstrating that now is the time to hit that buy button. The Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp will change your life and make cooking way more fun and convenient than ever before. Here’s why it’s worth investing in.

Simply put, the Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp does everything you could need in the kitchen. Instant Pots might seem like one of the best slow cookers out there but they actually do so much more than that. An 11-in-1 appliance, you can use it as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, roaster, mini-oven, broiler, and even as a dehydrator. It’s the Swiss Army Knife of kitchen appliances so you really don’t need any other gadgets besides this Instant Pot.

Thanks to its air frying functionality, you’re guaranteed a crispy crunch and golden finish with little to no oil, keeping you healthy at every turn. On top of that, you can use it to cook for up to six people, cooking up fantastic chilis, casseroles, and so much more, all with the minimum of hassle for you. With plenty of safety features including overheat protection and a safety lock, you won’t have to worry about leaving the Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp unattended either. It has a series of Smart Programs so you’re basically cooking on autopilot with some delicious results. A companion app offers hundreds of recipes as inspiration. There’s also quick and easy clean-up with sleek surfaces that wipe clean and a dishwasher-safe pot, drip pan, cooking tray and basket.

Ordinarily priced at $149, the Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp is down to just $98 at Walmart for a limited time only. That means now is a great time to snap it up while stocks last. It’s sure to change your cooking habits for the better.

More Instant Pot deals

You’re converted to buying an Instant Pot but you think you need a larger model or maybe even a smaller one. We get it. That’s why we’ve also tracked down all the other great Instant Pot deals going on right now so there’s something for every budget and need here. You’re sure to find the right kitchen appliance for you.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$64 $70
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro

$115 $130
Cooking has never been this easy with the Instant Pot Pro that offers 10+ cooking functions in a single pot. It allows you to save time while not compromising any flavor.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Omni Plus

$200 $250
A 10-in-1 version of your favorite small appliance - this one doubles as a small convection oven and toaster oven.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1

$100 $120
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer all in one.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Nova 3-Quart Pressure Cooker

$50 $80
Best for beginners and people who cook for themselves often but with all the cool features of the larger Instant Pots.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$80 $89
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

5 Best Fruit Beers To Help Beat the Heat

best fruit beers fuit beer 2021

KitchenAid Mixers Get Huge Price Cut at Best Buy

KitchenAid Pro 5 Stand Mixer on white background.

The Best Hard Kombuchas To Drink Right Now

Unity Vibration Kombucha Beer

This Countertop Ice Maker Deal Will Be a Life Saver This Summer

Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker with the ice tray placed next to it.

11 Best Dessert Recipes That Will Make You Crave More

best dessert recipes

The 7 Best Whiskey Subscription Boxes in 2021

23 Black-Owned Drinks Businesses To Support Now and Always

black owned drinks businesses la fete

This Magic Bullet Blender Deal Is Your Sign To Finally Buy One

Magic Bullet Personal Blender on a white background.

The 7 Best Kombucha Brands to Drink Right Now

Kombucha

You Need This Ice Maker … And It’s on Sale

Homelabs Chill Pill Countertop Ice Maker on a white background.

We Can’t Believe How Cheap These Air Fryers Are at Best Buy

Bella Pro Series - 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer 2 placed on a kitchen countertop.

The 11 Best White Wines to Drink in 2021

Two glasses of wine.

The Best Big Batch Cocktail Recipes for Parties

A group of people toasting with their drinks at a party.