When kitting out your kitchen, it’s important to have all the most essential kitchen appliances, and right now, you can buy a fantastic Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp for just $98 at Walmart. That’s a discount of $51 on the usual price representing a substantial saving and demonstrating that now is the time to hit that buy button. The Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp will change your life and make cooking way more fun and convenient than ever before. Here’s why it’s worth investing in.

Simply put, the Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp does everything you could need in the kitchen. Instant Pots might seem like one of the best slow cookers out there but they actually do so much more than that. An 11-in-1 appliance, you can use it as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, roaster, mini-oven, broiler, and even as a dehydrator. It’s the Swiss Army Knife of kitchen appliances so you really don’t need any other gadgets besides this Instant Pot.

Thanks to its air frying functionality, you’re guaranteed a crispy crunch and golden finish with little to no oil, keeping you healthy at every turn. On top of that, you can use it to cook for up to six people, cooking up fantastic chilis, casseroles, and so much more, all with the minimum of hassle for you. With plenty of safety features including overheat protection and a safety lock, you won’t have to worry about leaving the Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp unattended either. It has a series of Smart Programs so you’re basically cooking on autopilot with some delicious results. A companion app offers hundreds of recipes as inspiration. There’s also quick and easy clean-up with sleek surfaces that wipe clean and a dishwasher-safe pot, drip pan, cooking tray and basket.

Ordinarily priced at $149, the Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Crisp is down to just $98 at Walmart for a limited time only. That means now is a great time to snap it up while stocks last. It’s sure to change your cooking habits for the better.

