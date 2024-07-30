And how to keep them moist and tender

It seems pork is the gift that keeps on giving. From bacon to pulled pork to prosciutto to cracklings, there’s nothing our porky little friends can’t provide, and we are thankful. One of our all-time favorites, a staple of American cuisine, comfort in our times of need, is the humble pork chop. This dish is arguably one of the most commonly made weeknight dinners for its versatility, affordability, and ability to please everyone around the table.

One of the most beautiful things about pork chops is the numerous incredibly tasty ways they can be prepared. Let’s look at some of our favorite pork chop cooking methods and how to ensure a perfectly delicious, tender dish every single time.

Recommended Videos

How to buy the best pork chops

When in the market for pork chops, you’ll notice that there are several kinds to choose from. Cuts like blade chops, rib chops, and regular pork chops, all of which can be bone-in or boneless are some of the varieties you’ll see written in behind the glass display case. Unfortunately, these names are not always consistent, and many grocers and butcheries take liberties and have their own names for particular chops.

As is the case when buying any meat, though, we always recommend buying directly from the butcher and asking any questions you might have. More often than not, they’ll be delighted to share their expertise and be all too eager to help you decide on the best chop for your dish.

While thin-cut pork chops are tremendously popular these days, we recommend steering clear, especially if you’re new to cooking pork chops. Pork chops can very easily overcook, and the thinner they are, the easier this can happen. Look for chops that are about an inch thick or thicker to ensure your pork remains moist and tender in the cooking process.

What is the best method to cook pork chops?

While pork chops, when prepared correctly, are moist, tender, and absolutely delicious, they are admittedly a cut that’s difficult to perfect. This is because pork chops have a bad habit of drying out if not handled with the utmost care and attention. Thankfully, with just a few easy tricks, your pork chops will be perfectly tender and moist every single time.

How do you cook pork chops so they don’t dry out?

No matter the method you choose to cook your pork chops, be it on the stove or grill, air fryer or oven, a brine is always recommended for pork chops. Think of a brine as tenderizing insurance. If a pork chop has been properly brined it will remain most and juicy, even if slightly overcooked.

You can flavor your brine with any herbs, spices, or added ingredients that will compliment your dish, but at their core, brines are simply comprised of salt water. Simply soak your pork chops in water with a ratio of 1 tablespoon of salt for every cup, with any added flavorings of your choosing. Depending on the dish, sugar or other sweeteners can be delicious, as well as herbs and spices.

Your brining time will depend on the thickness of your pork chops. If they are thinner than one inch, marinate them for between 30 and 45 minutes. One to two-inch-thick chops should marinate for one to two hours, and pork chops that are thicker than 2 inches should marinate for three to four hours.

Is it better to cook pork chops in a pan or oven?

When cooking pork, there are pros and cons to every method. It really depends on what you’re after. Oven or air fryer cooking is both tremendously simple and doesn’t require a lot of extra attention or skill. Pork that’s cooked on the stove can develop a lovely sear and be basted in butter for an incredibly tender and flavorful chop. And of course, grilled pork chops have those sexy grill marks and that delicious savory char. It all depends on your taste. Let’s take a look at each of these methods.

On the stove

There’s something nostalgically American about a pan-fried pork chop. This classic dish was a staple of many childhoods and has remained one of the most popular ways to prepare pork. Unfortunately, though, this method isn’t a foolproof one, and for many of us, those childhood memories aren’t exactly the fondest. To avoid the dreaded overcooked, dry and flavorless pan-fried pork chop, there are a few important things to remember.

Firstly, coat your pork. Any of your favorite culinary coatings will do, be it panko, regular bread crumbs, or simply flour. A proper coating will help to both protect the pork from drying out, and add a flavorful crust. One of our favorite tricks is to coat the pork chop in a bit of mayonnaise before breading. Yes, mayonnaise. While it may seem like a strange choice, mayo is basically just oil and eggs, which will both help to moisten and tenderize your meat as it cooks in the pan.

Butter-basting is also a clever and delicious way to keep your pork from drying out. As your pork cooks, carefully baste the chops with butter that has melted in the pan using a small spoon. The butter will absorb into the meat, making it flavorful and tender.

When it comes to heat, cook your chops on medium-high to high heat to develop a good sear, then reduce the heat to cook the chops through. As we know, pork is quick to overcook, so it’s a good idea to use a meat thermometer to monitor the internal temperature. You’ll want to pull the pork from the pan when the temp reaches about 140F. Resting them for five to ten minutes will bring the temperature up to 145, which is the USDA recommended temperature for pork.

In the oven

If your plan is to cook pork chops in the oven, we do recommend searing them on the stove first. The best way to do this is in a cast iron skillet so that you can move the chops right into the oven without having to switch pans. Simply sear your chop on the stove, taking enough time to develop a good crust, then move it to the oven to finish cooking.

Alternatively, you can reverse sear your pork chops, which is a great method for particularly thick pieces. Start your pork in the oven and cook until it has nearly reached your desired temp. Then, finish cooking on the stove on high heat so that you can get that beautiful golden crust.

Is it better to bake pork chops at 350 or 400?

Your pork chop oven temp should depend on a few factors.

350F An oven at a lower temperature will, clearly, cook your chops more slowly, which will create a more tender, juicy piece of meat. 350 is the ideal temperature for thicker pieces or chops that are being cooked with the reverse searing method.

400F A slightly higher oven temperature is ideal for breaded chops, which will help the outer crust to sear and caramelize.

On the grill

We love a grilled pork chop. There’s something about meat that’s been cooked over an open flame that just makes it taste especially delicious. For grilling, we recommend using a thick, bone-in chop. These will cook a bit more slowly, giving you more freedom to take your time over the grill.

Sear your already brined chops on high heat for two to three minutes per side to develop some great grill marks, then transfer them to indirect heat and continue to cook over medium for about 15-20 minutes.

In the air fryer

The air fryer has rapidly become one of America’s favorite appliances, cooking just about anything you can imagine. Pork chops are absolutely delicious when prepared in the air fryer, with one caviat – you can’t make too many at a time. If your dinner party is on the smaller side, though, air frying is certainly a good way to go.

Simply place your brined pork chops in your air fryer’s basket, brush with a delicious glaze of your choosing, and cook according to your air fryer’s instructions.