 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This chef brines 8,000 lbs. of meat each month — these are his top tips

Want to brine better this barbecue season? Check out these tips from an acclaimed chef.

Mark Stock
By
turkey brine
Funwithfood/Getty Images

Barbecue season is in full swing which means, by default, it’s also brining season. As we prep proteins for the flame or smoker, a good brine can make a world of difference. Knowing as much, we reached out to a top chef for some additional insights on the matter.

Chef Jeremy Murray works at Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland Resort at the Jack Daniel’s Restaurant. He brines 8,000 pounds of meat a month, meaning he knows a thing or two about readying things for the grill. Of the many great grilling tips out there, knowing your way around a good brine is among the best.

turkey brine slice
Diana Miller/Getty Images

What is brining?

Let’s start with the basics. Brining is done to achieve to major things: tenderize the meat and impart some flavor. Brining allows the meat to stay moist and can be done with a water-based solution, often treated to herbs, spices, etc. The process is ideal for leaner meats like pork, chicken, fish, and other proteins that don’t have the fatty marbling that, say, some steaks have. Leaner meats can dry out because of their lack of fat, and that’s where brining really comes in handy.

Related
Charles Brutlag/Shutterstock

Chef Murray’s tips

Working at a restaurant that specializes in barbecue and smoked meats, it’s no wonder that chef Murray deals in so much brine. He was nice enough to offer some major tips, ranging from what ingredients to work with when making a brine to prep and things to watch for. Read on for his main brining pointers.

Recommended Videos

Stick to leaner cuts of meat

Brining works best with leaner cuts because there is less fat to add moisture. Chicken breast, whole chickens, turkey breast, whole turkeys, and pork chops are all great choices. Ribs can also work well because of the meat’s tough texture.

Get creative with the ingredients

There is almost no wrong ingredient to add to a brine if it complements the flavor profile you want to accomplish. You can add anything from spices, honey, citrus, peppercorns, herbs, and sugar, to pungent spirits.

Liquid is essential

Completely submerging the protein into the liquid is important. Any piece sticking out of the brine will not be as tender as the rest. That said, make sure you have a good vessel that can accommodate the entirety of whatever it is you’re brining (or break it down and do parts of the meat separately in smaller containers).

Pat down the skin

If you are brining something with skin, once you take it out of the brine, pat it dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture from the skin for a crispier finished product after cooking.

Beware of over-brining

Approximately one hour per pound is a good rule of thumb for time in the brine, advises Murray. But never more than 24 hours as it will end up breaking down the protein too much. Always keep the brine in the refrigerator.

Let the meat rest

Cold protein placed directly into a hot cooking environment may constrict, which will push out some of the moisture. So, after removing the brined meat from the refrigerator, allow it to rest for 30-45 minutes before cooking.

Ready to try it for yourself? Remember to clean your grill and check your bbq season inventory, you may need some good grilling tools or other culinary gadgets. And speaking of cooking with liquids, don’t forget to work with some the best barbecue sauces.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Celebrity chef Zac Young gave The Manual his Guinness Green Velvet Cake recipe, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day
Be the first to try this incredible Guinness Green Velvet Cake from Zac Young
green velvet cake recipe zac young

If you've spent more than even five minutes on The Food Network in the last several years, we're quite sure that there's no need to introduce you to Zac Young. Celebrated celebrity chef, TV host extraordinaire, and creator of all things ridiculously delicious, this chef's talents are well known to the world. Between his frequent appearances on well-loved cooking shows like Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, and Worst Cooks in America, he somehow finds the time to showcase his immense talents by gifting to the world treasures such as the PieCaken. For that culinary contribution alone, we are eternally indebted.
Young's unbelievable holiday-themed desserts are nothing short of spectacular. His original, hugely famous Thanksgiving PieCaken — one decadent dessert encompassing pumpkin pie, pecan pie, spice cake, apple pie, cinnamon buttercream, and oat crumble all at once — snowballed into something of a sweet treat phenomenon and took the world by storm back in 2015. Since then, Young has ingeniously created a PieCaken for every season, including The Winter PieCaken, The Red, White & Blueberry PieCaken, The Valentine's Day Red Velvet PieCaken, and many, many more.

In addition to all of these remarkable PieCakens, Young is still busy developing other holiday-themed desserts, such as this Guinness Green Velvet Cake, which he has shared exclusively with The Manual.

Read more
Expert pitmasters reveal their top tips to make smoked brisket
Expert pitmasters shows us how to make smoked brisket
hill country barbecue market brisket 3

No one can argue that smoked meat is one of the great joys in life. If someone does, immediately unfriend them — they are not worthy of your time. Kidding, but only kind of. And while we love all pieces of smoked meat, from sausages to ribs and beyond, there’s something truly special about biting into a perfect piece of brisket, with its pink smoke ring, flavorful bark, and juicy meat that is just the right texture. While we’ve cooked many briskets in the oven in our day, smoked brisket is a much bigger undertaking, especially if you’re new to the backyard barbecue game.

New York City barbecue has been coming into its own during the past decade, which can be seen in the city’s many meaty festivals that take place every year. (Don't believe us? Check out this episode of Beards, Booze, and Bacon with Arrogant Swine's Tyson Ho.) One such event, Brisket King NYC, which has been going on for over ten years and draws pitmasters from near and far to compete for the best brisket in the city. This year, top pitmasters will be throwing down for the title on April 26, 2023, in what is sure to be a meat-tastic day.

Read more
The ultimate guide to world-class seafood paella, according to an executive chef
Chef Miguel Molina of La Pulperia NYC shares his culinary insight on the perfect seafood paella
Paella from La Pulperia.

Perfectly al-dente rice flush with fresh shellfish, a properly made seafood paella is one of the greatest foods in the world. This delicacy from Valencia, Spain, is the perfect dish for a festive gathering, a fun family meal, or a romantic dinner for two. While it can be made with poultry and game meat in Spain, some of the most popular versions of paella often lean heavily into seafood.

At La Pulperia, a pan-Latin American restaurant in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, they've mastered the seafood paella. Executive Chef Miguel Molina is a native of Guerrero, Mexico, and is lending his creativity and culinary background to the restaurant menu, which includes a stellar paella made with black squid ink. The food here is a blend of cultures, combining influences from Latin and South American countries like Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, creating totally distinctive flavor combinations. So what better guide is there to help us on the journey of making a world-class paella?
The foundation: The rice
Octopus paella from La Pulperia in NYC.

Read more