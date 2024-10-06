 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Fight off the winter blues with the tropical Happy Pill cocktail

Indulge in the rich flavors of rum and tropical fruits

By
happy pill cocktail tahitian happypill horizontal highres 1
Club Kokomo Spirits

There’s something delightfully indulgent about a tropical drink, bringing together fruity flavors, smooth rum, and bright and colorful garnishes to add a sense of fun to your evening. While Tiki drinks are something that specialists spend years becoming fully versed in, they aren’t beyond the reach of the home bartender, as long as you’re willing to put in a little extra legwork to find the required ingredients.

Below we have a recipe for the perfect antidote to winter blues, the Happy Pill, from Club Kokomo Spirits. The brand specializes in rum and tropical flavors to add a touch of tropical fun to your drinks, and you can find its products using its store locator.

Recommended Videos

There’s also a bonus recipe for a Mai Tai, one of our favorite rum drinks and a Tiki standby that’s universally beloved for its easy drinking qualities and fresh fruity flavors. You will need two types of rum for this one to get the full complexity, and some special ingredients like dry curacao and orgeat syrup, but it’s worth hunting these things down in your local specialty drinks shop if you love to enjoy Tiki cocktals.

Related

Happy Pill

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz CKS Tahitian Vanilla Rum
  • 2 oz Pineapple juice
  • 1 oz Fresh orange juice
  • 1 oz Coconut Cream
  • Nutmeg

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Dump entire contents into a hurricane glass or a highball glass, or strain into glass over fresh crushed ice. Garnish with fresh nutmeg.

Kokomo Mai Tai

Club Kokomo Spirits
Ingredients:

  • 1 oz CKS Artisanal White Rum
  • 1 oz CKS Barrel Finished Rum
  • 0.5 oz Dry Curacao
  • 0.75 oz Orgeat
  • 1 oz Lime

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into glass over fresh crushed ice. Garnish with fresh mint.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Fresh, zingy, and crowd-pleasing: Try these classic mint cocktails
Mint goes with everything from gin to bourbon in these classic cocktails recipes
Mojito

Mint is a great ingredient to use in cocktails, adding a zip of freshness to your drinks. It's found in many classic recipes, so if you're wondering how to make use of this tasty ingredient then try out some of the recipes below.
Mojito

One of the most iconic cocktails of all time is the Mojito. Made with a simple combination of rum, lime, sugar, and mint, this Cuban classic is beloved the world over. Even those who aren't frequent rum drinkers will enjoy this thanks to its fresh, bright flavors and the pleasing mix of lime and mint. Use a decent quality white rum for the best results, and try to get the freshest mint and lime that you can. If you can get some mint fresh from the garden, even better.

Read more
Compostable cups for more sustainable picnic cocktails
Ditch the Solo cups and try these compostable cups and cocktail recipes for your next gathering
compostable cup cocktail recipes olive you bloody mary

Whether you're heading out on a picnic, getting ready for tailgate season, or hosting a party and in need of extra glasses, most people will turn to disposable plastic cups as a quick and lightweight solution. But we all know single use plastic is bad for the environment, and most of these cups will end up in landfill.

Now, the brand Repurpose has an alternative solution, with its compostable wine cups. These stemless cups hold 12 oz. and are made from corn in a biodegradable polyester (PLA) which can be commercially composted. While they're described as wine cups, they would make for perfect cocktail cups as well, and the brand has a set of cocktail ideas to help make your next gathering more sustainable.
Olive-You Bloody Mary
Ingredients:

Read more
How to strain a cocktail (and why you should)
Learn this important technique for both shaken and stirred drinks
Bartender pouring drink through strainer

When you start out making cocktails, you'll find that many cocktail recipes are quite minimal. They tell you what ingredients you need, in what quantity, and give you basic instructions -- and that's it. They tend to assume you know all the key skills of cocktail making, and unlike many food recipes, they don't explain the necessary techniques. That can be frustrating if you're new to the hobby! But don't worry. The skills are generally pretty easy to learn as long as you have some guidance.

One instruction you'll often see in cocktail recipes is to strain the drink once you have shaken or stirred it. If you're not sure what that means or how to do it then this guide should help.
How to strain a cocktail
One of the key pieces of equipment you need to make cocktails is a hawthorne strainer. This is a round, flat piece of metal with a handle and a large spring curved around its edge. It should be just the right size to fit on top of your shaker tin.

Read more