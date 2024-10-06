Indulge in the rich flavors of rum and tropical fruits

There’s something delightfully indulgent about a tropical drink, bringing together fruity flavors, smooth rum, and bright and colorful garnishes to add a sense of fun to your evening. While Tiki drinks are something that specialists spend years becoming fully versed in, they aren’t beyond the reach of the home bartender, as long as you’re willing to put in a little extra legwork to find the required ingredients.

Below we have a recipe for the perfect antidote to winter blues, the Happy Pill, from Club Kokomo Spirits. The brand specializes in rum and tropical flavors to add a touch of tropical fun to your drinks, and you can find its products using its store locator.

Recommended Videos

There’s also a bonus recipe for a Mai Tai, one of our favorite rum drinks and a Tiki standby that’s universally beloved for its easy drinking qualities and fresh fruity flavors. You will need two types of rum for this one to get the full complexity, and some special ingredients like dry curacao and orgeat syrup, but it’s worth hunting these things down in your local specialty drinks shop if you love to enjoy Tiki cocktals.

Happy Pill

Ingredients:

2 oz CKS Tahitian Vanilla Rum

2 oz Pineapple juice

1 oz Fresh orange juice

1 oz Coconut Cream

Nutmeg

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Dump entire contents into a hurricane glass or a highball glass, or strain into glass over fresh crushed ice. Garnish with fresh nutmeg.

Kokomo Mai Tai



Ingredients:

1 oz CKS Artisanal White Rum

1 oz CKS Barrel Finished Rum

0.5 oz Dry Curacao

0.75 oz Orgeat

1 oz Lime

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into glass over fresh crushed ice. Garnish with fresh mint.